by Jeff Osborne
Editor
It all started in a field in Coy City, about 10 miles west of Karnes City in 1994, and from there Lonesome Dove Fest has grown into an event that has attracted thousands of visitors and provided scores of Karnes County graduates with scholarships.
Randy Witte, owner of the local auto dealership, and Larry Hedtke, both members of the Karnes City Rotary Club, talked about how there was a strong interest from people living outside the area in hunting doves in Karnes County. Some of the hunters had been coming to the area for decades, and passing on hunting leases from generation to generation.
In the beginning
“We talked about how we should have something for the hunters who came here, and we also expanded that to the community,” Witte said. “That first year we had it on Larry Hedtke’s property, and it was pretty successful. We were pleased that people would find their way to Coy City. It was amazing.”
Hedtke died on Oct. 1, 2019, a day before his 73rd birthday, but the legacy of the Lonesome Dove Fest and its beginnings in his field is one that remains strong. Today, Witte is co-chair of the festival with Wade Hedtke, the Karnes County judge and Larry’s son.
“The first year they had Lonesome Dove Fest, me and my brother and a couple of our best friends camped out and acted as security,” Wade Hedtke said. “It’s been a great event over the years. We celebrated the 25th anniversary a few years ago and Dad was really proud of that. Randy (Witte) has been there through it all and has provided great leadership.
“We don’t make a ton of money, we the Rotary Club makes enough to support all of the local schools, and that’s important. I remember when I was a kid we had Town & Country Days and it’s something we all looked forward to. By no means did this replace it, but it’s still something fun for the community and for people to enjoy with their families.”
A change of location
After a banner first year in 1994, the Rotary Club made arrangements in case of rain and was able to secure the use of the Karnes County Youth Show Barn in 1995. The move turned out to be fortunate, as rainfall did impact the 1995 festival, which would have been rained out otherwise.
“Not only did we have a place for the festival if it rained, but we also had a facility with plumbing and all the electricity already in place,” Witte said. “It turned out to be a real blessing, and we’ve had the event there every year since – except for 2020, when we cancelled because of COVID.”
Helping the community
This year’s festival will be scaled down, with the Saturday evening auction and dance cancelled. However, the annual youth day, Black Gold Shootout, parade and smoking barrels cookout are all planned. The Karnes City Rotary Club is also selling raffle tickets to help raise funds for youth scholarships and other community support programs. Charities that have benefitted from Lonesome Dove Fest proceeds include the Cub Scouts, Little League and Toys for Toys, as well as other organizations.
“Scholarships are one of the big things for us and we’ve been able to give them to students from Karnes City, Falls City, Kennedy and Runge,” Witte said. “In the beginning we had no money to operate, but the event generated a lot of interest.
“We ended up with TV shows, magazines and newspapers wanting to do stories on Lonesome Dove Fest, so our crowds grew. When we learned that we could attract a lot of people from out of town, we also decided to have some events for local residents, as well.”
An area educator called one year and asked about bringing students to the festival to learn about various outdoor topics.
“I asked Larry Hedtke if the students from that school could attend, and his response was, ‘Why just one? Why don’t we open it up to students from other local schools, too?’”
Over the years, game wardens and other representatives of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department have made presentations, and the youth event, which is not open to the general public because of space limitations, has blossomed.
“That has worked really well, and we’re glad to involve our youth and give them an opportunity to learn new things,” Witte said.
Students from 6-8 area schools are bused in, and more than 200 have attended the youth day presentations annually in recent years.
Still going strong
The Black Gold Shootout has also significantly changed over the years.
“Like everything, it’s evolved a lot,” Witte said. “Since the development of the Eagle Ford Shale, oil companies have sponsored the event and sent teams to compete for prizes.
“It started off small but it really has grown. We had a great turnout in 2019. It’s been quite successful, and the entry fees have helped us give more money to charities and scholarships.
The annual budget to support those scholarships and local charities is now averaging about $39,000 per year.
“For a little bitty club in a little bitty town, we’ve been fortunate,” Witte said.
“We have learned our strengths and our weaknesses and are doing our best. When something like COVID hits, , you just manage the best you can. Last year, all we had was the raffle. Fortunately, we’re able to do more this year, but we are still scaled down from what we had in 2019.
“We definitely appreciate all the support we’ve received. It’s a big event for our community, and we never would have had that first one if Larry Hedtke hadn’t given us his time and place for Lone Dove Fest all those years ago.”
2021 events
• Today (Sept. 16), Black Gold Shootout; registration is from 7-8 a..m, the event starts at 9 a.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams. For details, call Charles Thompson at 830-620-8815 or Larry Wiatrek at 830-623-1415.
• Sept. 17, Youth Day (not open to the public). For details call Jeanette Winn at 830-534-3287.
• Friday and Saturday (Sept. 17-18), Smoking Barrel Cookoff at the Karnes County Youth Show Barn. Check-in starts at 3 p.m. Friday. Master Cook prizes will be awarded. The awards ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday. For details, call 830-623-1571.
• Saturday (Sept. 18), Lonesome Dove Fest Parade, Saturday at 10 a.m. For details, call Melissa Malik Gomez at 830-507-3930.
• Raffle tickets will be sold with a drawing set for Dec. 15. Tickets can be purchased at Witte Inc. GMC in Karnes City, or by calling Sean O’Brien at 210-365-7869, Wade Hedtke at 830-583-6330 or Randy Witte at 830-780-3314.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•