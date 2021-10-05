Longtime Falls City librarian retiring

At the time Dixie Mutz became a librarian back in June 1990, she wasn’t a frequent library patron, but all that changed when she got to experience all the Falls City Library had to offer.
It also began her 31-year career as a librarian which will soon come to an end with her retirement.
“When I first started, I worked with Joy Swierc,” Mutz said. “She was the first Falls City librarian and she was instrumental in getting the library started back in 1974 or 1975. She taught me everything I know and was a great person. It was a blessing to work with her and learn from her.”
Before becoming a librarian, Mutz worked as a milk tester for a milk producer in Kenedy. That company went out of business, and Mutz said she was out of work for a year before joining the library.
“As a child I loved the library, but I had gotten out of the habit of going as an adult,” she said. “I was really surprised by all the library has to offer. I love to read, and so it fit me very well to work for the library.”
The Falls City Library was originally located “next to the Catholic church in an old schoolhouse where nuns taught school for many years,” Mutz said. The library moved to its current location, next to City Hall, in February 1991.
“When the library moved, things were computerized and Joy decided it was time for someone else to take over,” Mutz said. “She didn’t want to deal with the computer world. It’s been interesting. I’ve seen a lot of changes. Back when I started VHS tapes were the thing for movies, and we still used film strips for kids. Now it’s all on DVDs and computers are popular items for people to use here. We just got five new ones.”
Among the most popular books for adults are “mystery thrillers,” while children like a variety of fantasy books, graphic novels and books like the Dog Man and Captain Underpants series.
What has Mutz enjoyed most about working at the library?
“Buying the books,” she said. “I love being able to look for things I think people will enjoy. It takes time but that’s part of the job. We want to make sure people find something here that they will love to read.”
Donna Ermis will succeed Mutz as the Falls City Library director.
“She’s been here 22 years and I know she’ll do a great job,” Mutz said. “She does all the ordering of the children’s books, and I’m confident the library is in good hands.
“I want to thank everybody for their support over the years, the city and county and of course the community.”
Two memorial displays at the library are near and dear to Mutz.
One is of her mentor, Swierc, and the other is of her son, Mitchel, who was a member of the 1st Cavalry Division of the U.S. Army. Mitchel, whose unusual name spelling follows that of his grandfather, another military man, died when he struck an improvised explosive device in Iraq in 2006.
Mutz said she looks forward to spending more time with her husband, former Karnes County Sheriff Bobby Mutz, their son, Nathan, who is a Texas Ranger in Laredo, and her three granddaughters, Mattie, Mikaylee and Mella.
“That’s what keeps us going,” she said.
