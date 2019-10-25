KARNES CITY – Starting Nov. 1, student lunch prices will increase at Karnes City ISD after a board meeting Oct. 14.
“We were recently notified that the federal reimbursement rates for some of the lunches have changed,” KCISD Superintendent Dr. Jeanette Winn said.
As a result, the board approved the following changes:
• Secondary lunch prices will increase from $3 to $3.25.
• Adult lunch prices will increase from $3.50 to $4.
In other matters, a budget amendment was approved as a result of the revised compensation plan adopted in another agenda item.
“We moved $85,000 out of building improvements into the payroll budget,” Winn said.
In other agenda items, the board approved the purchase of a 14-passenger activity bus.
“Use of this vehicle will be available for all campuses,” Winn said.
Lastly, each of the four KCISD principals presented their annual campus improvement plans to the board.
“Our district has historically presented their plans annually to our school boards for review,” Winn said.
The Texas Education Code states: “Each school year, the principal of each school campus, with the assistance of the campus-level committee, shall develop, review and revise the campus improvement plan for the purpose of improving student performance for all student populations.”
The next scheduled board meeting is set for Nov. 11.