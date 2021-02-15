A few years ago, being an all-state musician was the furthest thing from Michael Estrada’s mind — in fact, being in the band was something he originally wanted to avoid.
Now, Estrada, who is a senior at Karnes City High School, says he is thrilled that his plans to avoid joining the school band were thwarted and that playing music has become an important part of his life.
“I first started playing in the band when I was in sixth grade because my mom made me,” Estrada said. “I didn’t want to do it because I had a cousin in the band and he hated it. After I started, I found out I liked it, and here I am now.”
Estrada, who plays clarinet was selected as a member of the Texas Music Educators Association All-State Band, and made history in the process.
“It’s the first time in school history that Karnes City High School has had an all-state band member,” said KCHS Band Director Daniel D. Rodriguez, who mentored other all-state musicians at previous stops in Sabinal and Pleasanton. “Hopefully, this will inspire other students that they can accomplish this, too.”
For Estrada, his initial resistance to joining the band was quickly overtaken by his love of the music and being able to perform.
“It didn’t take me long to realize this was something I really wanted to do,” he said. “Just hearing all the noises come together and make music was something I really liked. I also discovered playing music was something I was good at, and getting compliments made me feel good.”
Estrada said he was surprised and thrilled to find out he had earned all-state honors.
“I was really happy,” he said. “I had just woken up from a nap when Mr. Rodriguez called to tell me, so I wasn’t awake enough at first to fully comprehend it. When it finally sank in, I called all my friends and they were really happy for me.”
He said he chose the clarinet “because it was an instrument I recognized — it was most like the recorder I played in fifth grade and I remember Squidward playing it from ‘SpongeBob (Squarepants).’”
Estrada was inspired to improve his musical prowess by a close friend and fellow band member Kaitlyn Luna, he said.
“She graduated last year and was always better than me, so I wanted to surpass her or at least be her equal in some way.”
Luna was a state band alternate in 2020.
“When I texted her she was really happy for me,” Estrada said. “I think she said, ‘That’s a big woo!’”
Estrada credited Assistant Band Director Elissa Rodriguez (Daniel’s wife) for helping him to improve musically.
“She was my biggest help,” he said. “She started teaching me in seventh grade.”
Elissa said she has seen tremendous improvement in Estrada over the years.
“It’s been great to watch him grow and get better over the years,” she said. “When Michael was named all state, I had a proud band mom moment. It was very exciting. It’s been great to see him develop and I’m super proud of him.”
The son of Israel and Graciela Estrada, Michael had a brother, Enrique, and a sister, Victoria, both play French horn in the band.
Estrada plans to attend Texas A&M University-Kingsville and major in musical performance.
“I want to be in a big orchestra or produce music with other people,” he said. At the college level, he will have the opportunity to travel internationally to perform with other talented musicians.
“He’s a wonderful student, he really is and he’s a very talented musician,” Daniel Rodriguez said. “It’s been nice to see his progress. He grew exponentially and took off like a rocket, and he’s been an inspiration to the band.
“Now that he knows the amount of practice and dedication that it takes, the sky’s the limit for him.”
