Man sentenced six years after selling stolen cattle in county

KARNES COUNTY – Andre McKenzie, of La Grange, was sentenced to six years in prison last month after a contested sentencing hearing in Karnes County before Honorable District Judge Lynn Ellison.
McKenzie stole cattle from two ranches in La Grange and sold them at auction barns in Karnes, Frio and Atascosa counties.
McKenzie, with no prior felony convictions, and three convictions for misdemeanor possession of marijuana, was seeking probation.
The total value from the sales in all three counties was $9,928.45, according to 81st Judicial District Attorney Audrey Gossett Louis.
McKenzie was sent to the Lopez State Jail of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice near Edinburg.
“Livestock play a pivotal role in the economy of our district,” Louis said.
“Our office will continue to aggressively prosecute cattle theft cases.
“We appreciate the cooperation of our local auction barns in bringing justice to our victims, and the thorough investigation by the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Kenny Murchison.”