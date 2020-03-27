CHOATE – A homeowner was shot after two suspects broke in through the front door of his home during the morning hours of March 14.
The Karnes County Sheriff Office received a 911 call from a homeowner on County Road 134 in the Choate area from a wife stating her husband had been shot about 8 a.m., according to deputies.
“Deputies arrived at the residence and found a gunshot victim at the residence,” KCSO Chief Deputy Robert Ebrom said.
“KCEMS arrived and called for Airlife but were unable to come to the location due to the weather.”
Karnes City EMS transported the victim to the Connally Memorial Hospital in Floresville where the victim was airlifted to San Antonio Medical Center.
“Investigators arrived at the scene and found where two suspects had broken in the front door of the home while the victims were sleeping and started ransacking the home,” Ebrom said. “The homeowners heard them, and the husband confronted the burglars in the hallway of the home.
“A struggle ensued between the intruders and the homeowner; several shots were fired, and the homeowner suffered a gunshot wound near the shoulder. The suspects ran out of the home and fled before deputies arrived. The suspects stole items from the home during the home invasion.”
Investigators found evidence at the scene that led to identifying three suspects involved in the home invasion and aggravated robbery, deputies said.
“The third suspect had not entered the home but was waiting outside,” Ebrom said.
Prior to entering the home the suspects had cut two fences, one near the county road and the other a fence around the home before entering the property, according to Ebrom.
Investigators with the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office arrested the following three suspects:
• Albert Farias, 41, in custody and charged with aggravated robbery, a first degree felony and tampering with evidence, a third degree felony.
• Trisha Urrutia, 21, in custody and charged with aggravated robbery, a first degree felony.
• Daniel Diaz, 21, in custody and charged with aggravated robbery, a first degree felony.
As of press time, all three suspects were in the Karnes County Jail waiting arraignment and the homeowner remained in the hospital in stable condition.
“We want the public to call the sheriff’s office if they see any suspicious activity in their areas,” Karnes County Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva said.