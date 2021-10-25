The Karnes Countywide and The Progress have a new editor, after predecessor Jeff Osborne accepted a new position in Gatesville.
Meet Jimmy Willden.
Born and raised in Corpus Christi, Willden attended Mary Carroll High School and majored in English at Del Mar College.
Since, Willden has been a part of the Texas entertainment scene, first as a musician and songwriter, touring the state and across the U.S. while on tour to promote his records. Several of his original songs were licensed by MTV in 2006 for use on television shows. In 2014, Willden founded the Corpus Christi Songwriters association, which hosts a yearly festival, workshops and contests – in an effort to promote, foster and enhance original music in the Coastal Bend.
He is also an award-winning filmmaker and screenwriter. As co-owner and chief creative officer of Sleight Productions, several of his short films and music videos have garnered top prizes at regional, national and international film festivals. His screenplays have attracted attention from the Showtime and Lifetime networks, with two spec scripts being optioned.
In 2007, Willden began his foray into the world of journalism, writing for the Austin online entertainment publication, AMFM Magazine. In 2011, he was invited to become a freelancer for the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, before working at the Nueces Record Star as a senior reporter and editor in 2013. His pieces have been featured in many local and regional publications, including The Bend Magazine. Over the past decade, Willden has interviewed such notable subjects as Neil deGrasse Tyson, Bill Maher, Jimmy Eat World, The Toadies, Harry Connick Jr., Exile, directors Wes Craven and David Lowery, comedian Steve Trevino and more.
Willden began working for Coastal Bend Publishing in April of this year, as a reporter for The News of San Patricio and recently accepted the position as editor.
“I look forward to getting to know the people and stories in Live Oak, McMullen and Karnes counties,” Willden said, “and hope I can live up to the standard Jeff set over the past three years with the company.”
“Jimmy is a hard-working, dedicated journalist who has a passion for telling stories,” said Coastal Bend Publishing Content Director Kevin J. Keller. “He has big shoes to fill with both publications, but I am confident that he will do a great job for our readers in his three-county coverage area.”