For Jo Ann Ford (later Slane) and Edith Russell, who were high school students and lived in the Kenedy area in the early 1960s, Roy Orbison wasn’t just a famous rock ‘n’ roll music icon, he was a friend.
Orbison’s parents moved to Kenedy in the late 1950s or early 1960s along with Oribson’s younger brother, Sam, and Orbison’s father, Orbie Lee, worked for Russell’s father. Orbison’s parents lived in a house on Live Oak Street which has since been torn down and replaced by a metal building.
During the early 1960s, Roy Orbison would frequently visit Kenedy to see his parents, and would sometimes spend time at Pat’s Drive In. He already knew Edith Russell through her father, and it was at that time that he also became acquainted with Jo Ann Ford (Slane).
“Roy knew the whole Russell family, and he and his wife Claudette would come to Kenedy,” Slane said. “I remember him being very friendly and down to earth. He had a great personality and would have you laughing.”
While Roy would frequently visit places in the community, Slane recalled that Claudette was reserved and didn’t leave the Orbison’s house much when she visited Kenedy.
“Edith and I used to hang out at Pat’s Drive In, which had car hops, and it was there that we spent a lot of time visiting Roy,” Slane said. “He was always a gentleman and I never heard him use any inappropriate language. Sometimes the conversations were serious, but he was great at making little jokes to get us laughing.
“I remember Mr. Orbison, Roy’s dad, being a very hard worker who took his job seriously. I think it was Roy’s upbringing that made him who he was. Even though he was famous and his songs were climbing the (music) charts, he never acted like he was any better than anybody else.
“I do remember him coming to town in a purple Cadillac, but people in Kenedy never bothered him, they pretty well left him to himself. A couple of times after he left (Pat’s), people would come up and ask me, ‘Who was that man y’all were talking to?’ and I told them, ‘Roy Orbison.’ They’d say, ‘No, it wasn’t!’”
When Roy was in the area, he would sometimes perform in Beeville and he invited Edith and Slane to attend concerts there.
“We never did go,” Slane said. “I wasn’t big on crowds and I thought there would be too many people. Now, in hindsight, I wish I would have gone and seen him perform.
“We just enjoyed talking to him. We didn’t think of him as some celebrity. Yes, he was an entertainer but he was our friend, and he had been friends with Edith and her family for years.”
Slane said she lost touch with Edith over the years, and that she recalls most recently that she lived in McKinney in North Texas. Like many of Slane’s friends, Edith attended Kenedy High School while Slane attended school in Pettus. Slane lived in the Choate community in Karnes County, which was closer to Kenedy. However, it’s residents voted to send their children to Pettus because school taxes were lower, she recalled.
“I would come to Kenedy much more often,” she said. “I met Edith when she was working at a place called The Creemee, which was like a Dairy Queen, and I talked her into staying in school. We became good friends and that’s how I met Roy.
“He was a good person to have as a friend. Even as he became popular he stayed modest. I feel honored to have met him. He was very close to his parents, and that’s why he would stay in Kenedy. I think he enjoyed coming to Kenedy because he could just be himself.”
Although Slane said she likes many of his songs, her favorite is “Pretty Woman.”
“I liked all of his songs really, but that’s one that really comes to mind as my favorite,” she said. “It was a lot of fun getting a chance to know him and talk to him.”
Slane said later in life, she had a chance to meet another celebrity, but did not take the opportunity.
“I met George Strait’s grandmother in Pleasanton and got to know her pretty well,” she said. “She told me she wanted me to meet her grandson, and to come by when she saw his tour bus, but I never did. I wanted for her to be able to spend time with him, and I didn’t want to take away from their family time.”
