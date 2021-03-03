When it comes to serving people with mental health or substance abuse concerns, rural counties often have few resources available.
But for Karnes County, Camino Real Community Services is available to meet those needs, and recently received a $4 million grant which will further boost available services.
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo), who represents nearby Atascosa, Wilson, McMullen and La Salle counties, helped to secure the grant for the mental health center. The funding is provided through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
“Mental health resources and programs are essential to an individual’s growth and well-being,” Cuellar said. “As we continue to battle an unprecedented pandemic, the effects of the health and economic hardships we’re facing has put an emotional and mental strain on many South Texans. This federal investment will allow the center to continue their mission in promoting one’s own independence and improving the overall quality of life for their patients. I would like to thank Executive Director Emma Garcia, the board of trustees as well as the health center’s doctors and staff for helping people of all ages learn to cope with or overcome their mental health and behavioral struggles.”
Garcia, El Camino’s director said she is thrilled with the additional resources the funding will provide.
I am so excited that our Center will finally have funding available to develop much needed services. The citizens of these counties deserve to have access to addiction services in their community.”
Camino Real announced plans to use the funds to hire a full time psychiatrist, registered nurse, licensed chemical dependency counselors, licensed professional counselors, recovery coaches, and care navigators.
Annah Guzman, lead counselor for outpatient substance abuse for Camino Real, recently discussed the program with local emergency planning officials.
“Mental illness doesn’t cause addiction but quite possibly makes someone more likely to become a substance abuser,” she said. Because of the pandemic, which has also led to job losses and financial insecurity, more people are experiencing depression and there is an increase in those considering suicide.
Camino Real people to deal with and overcome their difficulties, and one of the options offered is a 16-week intensive outpatient clinic.
“Research has shown the chance of success for treatment goes up immensely if significant people in (patients’) lives are involved in the recovery process,” Guzman said. Those receiving treatment pay for the services on a sliding scale and receive help regardless of their ability to pay, she added.
“I believe in human potential for change,” Guzman said. “I believe that no one is so far gone that counseling can’t help.”
Michelle Joseph, a consultant for local emergency planning groups with Soteria Solutions, said Camino Real is “an amazing resource for rural communities. It’s awesome to know we have something so good so close. It’s an incredible resource to have here in a rural community. It’s important for people to know that there’s hope.”
For more information on Camino Real services, call 830-767-2322.
