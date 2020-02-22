KARNES CITY – A $55 million bond providing new KCISD schools, along with sports fields and ag barns has moved forward after the board approved calling a bond election for May 2.
The new softball and baseball fields will have turf, along with replacing the current facilities.
“We are going to face the fields the opposite direction and build new restrooms with a new concession stand,” KCISD Superintendent Hector Madrigal said.
A new junior high, Career Technology Education center as a standalone building, a new elementary and new ag barn is included in the bond.
In other matters, four seats of the school board will be up for re-election in May.
Conversely, Madrigal proposed to the board a buy back program at retirement and bereavement policy.
“It’s a very positive program, to possibly buy back state days up to a certain number of days available,” he said.
“For the bereavement leave, to not be charged any leave time with maybe up to three days.”
The next scheduled meeting is set for March 9 at 6 p.m.