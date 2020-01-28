By Chris Filoteo
Karnes Countywide Staff
KENEDY – The Escondido Creek Parkway project is rapidly moving along, according to San Antonio River Authority Project Manager Kristen Hansen.
“We expect to be finished with phase one by late summer 2020,” she said.
Construction has progressed over the past month as the skate park and splash pad projects are scheduled, according to Hansen.
“The contractor has done a good job overall and a skate park, splash pad, pavilion with bathrooms and an ampitheater will all be built soon.”
Hansen has been with SARA for seven years, which she has served as project manager for the entire duration of the ECP project.
“We are excited for the community after they can see some real construction being done,” she said.
“I’ve been involved with the city going to city council meetings and working with consultants.”
The trail head is set to begin near the baseball and softball fields at the Larry Kiesling Youth Sports Complex.
As of last week, 90 percent of the jogging trail is complete, according to SARA Construction Inspector Xavier Maldonado.
“Most of the trail is done, but we have a few spots where we have to drive the equipment passed and we don’t want to damage the trail,” he said.
Three low-water crossing are planned throughout the parkway.
“With its lush vegetation, effortless accessibility and modern recreation amenities, Escondido Creek Parkway will be the favorite outdoor hub in the city of Kenedy, a gathering place for the community to relish their time in nature and with each other,” the San Antonio River Foundation’s website reads.
“This inviting linear park will transform the way people connect with their community and the environment by providing unparalleled opportunities to safely recreate in a native landscape. In the shifting shade of willows, by a lively chorus of birdsong, along a rippling blue reservoir, people will come together at Escondido Creek Parkway.”