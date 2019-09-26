KARNES CITY — Nearly 200 Karnes County families were in line as the KC Food Committee hosted its quarterly Food Fair at the KC youth Showbarn
September 18.
“Currently the county does a monthly Mobile Food Distribution with the San Antonio Food Bank,” KC Food Committee member Justin Meyer said.
The county partners with the San Antonio Food Bank for the events.
Approximately 185 families showed up at the Showbarn last week.
The monthly events are paid by Karnes County in order to help families in need around the area.
Last month’s event had a record number of families receiving benefits.
“In our last distribution we served 188 families, which was the largest we have done to date,” Meyer said.
“In the past 6 months we have increased our reach in the community by thirty two point thirty nine percent and are actively trying to bridge the gap with our food insecure families here in Karnes County.
“We don’t have any control on what is sent to us, but it is an added bonus to the citizens at no additional cost.”
County residents simply need a little bit of information at the event for a voucher to receive benefits.
“We self-declare the family the day of the event and they fill out a voucher with basic information (name, family size, income, age, date of birth, address and ethnicity),” Meyer said.
The committee appreciates anyone interested in volunteering for future events.
“We usually have about 10-20 volunteers that range from members of the community, different organizations to trustees from Texas Department of Criminal Justice,” Meyer said.
“If anyone would like to volunteer please contact me at the County Judge’s Office to schedule them on our list of volunteers.”
There were 20-25 volunteers helping with the Food Fair last week.
The phone number for the Karnes County Judge’s Office is 830-780-3732.
The KC Food Committee also hosts monthly events with the next one set for Monday, October 7 at the Showbwarn.
Residents can find more information at www.co.karnes.tx.us/page/karnes.FoodBank.