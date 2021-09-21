Four local school districts, Falls City, Kenedy, Karnes City and Runge, are working together through a grant program designed to help prevent school violence and to offer a new avenue of support for students.
Lee Dockery, the STOP grant director for the Karnes County school districts, said the program “is designed as a preventive approach to school violence or crisis by supporting the district threat assessment teams and an anonymous reporting system.”
The teams, which often include counselors, teachers, school resource officers or nurses, focus on investigating and providing assistance to students who may be experiencing problems at school or at home.
The Karnes County schools are implementing an anonymous reporting system, “STOPit!,” which was expected to go online in all four districts by Sept. 15.
“This system includes an app that students download to their smartphones which enables them to make an anonymous tip any time of the day, any day of the week,” Dockery said. “The tip automatically goes to district and campus staff which are able to address the issue immediately. A tip can include anything from potential violence to bullying to self-harm. The app also has the capability of allowing students to attach a picture or screenshot if necessary. It is 100% anonymous. If it is an emergency situation, the administrator can immediately contact law enforcement.”
Although students can get on a computer and go to the school district’s website to report a concern anonymously through email, they are often much more comfortable using their cellphones, so the app is more user friendly, Dockery said.
“It’s convenient and cool for the kids to use an app if they need to report anything,” she said. “If they see or hear something at school or see something online, they can let us know. They can take a screenshot of something they might see on Facebook and send it with their tip.”
Each district will have an employee, typically a counselor, who monitors the website for the app.
“We want to make sure the information gets to the right person to be able to help the students,” Dockery said. “We are also making sure the staff of each district are trained so they can help the students download the app.”
The school districts received the grant funds for the program in the fall of 2019, but COVID-19 disruptions delayed the implementation.
Dockery, who has served as a teacher, counselor and principal, including at Karnes City ISD and Stockdale ISD, was hired to oversee the program this summer.
“It was delayed because of COVID but we are working to make sure kids have this as a way to help stop bullying, prevent violence and help students deal with issues such as depression or abuse. We are definitely glad to finally get this going.
“With the current focus on mental health, it’s impressive that our districts are able to provide not only a reporting mechanism but the expertise and support to help students where they need it.”
