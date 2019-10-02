KARNES CITY – The Karnes City council members approved the addition of 22 new street lights on the Northwest side during its monthly meeting Sept. 24.
The total cost of the project including the new street lights, six new poles, eight new locations with secondary cable and seven existing street lights, is $7,200.
A proclamation was signed by Mayor Leroy Skloss announcing the month of October as Domestic Violence Month.
The proclamation calls all citizens, community agencies, religious organizations, medical facilities and businesses to increase their participation in the effort to prevent domestic violence, thereby strengthening the community.
The next meeting is set for Oct. 22 at Karnes City Hall.