Runge ISD recently partnered with Marathon Oil and the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation on a mission to provide every student in Kindergarten through fifth grade at Runge ISD with a home library.
This home library consists of books focused on the development of reading skills that would create a “pathway to success in life.”
According to a statement released by Runge ISD, the partnership between the school district and Marathon Oil spotlights their common belief that quality education begins with a foundation of a “strong community.”
The statement continued, “As part of their investments in education, Marathon Oil places an emphasis on literacy because the inability to read and write can impact every aspect of a person’s quality of life - and the journey to learn to read begins in early childhood.”
The partnership with the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation is a natural one, as the nonprofit organization’s mission is to “improve lives through the power of literacy.”
The organization was launched in 2013 by Bush’s son and his wife, in response to the ongoing literacy crisis in Houston, the family’s hometown.
Marathon Oil’s involvement is based on its own sustainability model, which places community invest priorities in the center, along with thriving communities, sustainability and workforce solutions.
In regard to the partnership and the home library plan, Runge ISD Superintendent Hector Dominguez said, “A child’s literacy level depends on spending time at home with books.”
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•