Judging by the crowded parking lot and customer comments, Mesquite Wood Steakhouse in downtown Kenedy has become a big hit in the community in a short time.
The restaurant opened on Jan. 19, and while steak is the specialty, a variety of menu items offer customers a choice ranging from burgers and chicken and pork chops to quail.
The restaurant is owned by Javier Mayorga, who wanted to build on previous experience in the restaurant industry, a love of cooking and the opportunity to start his own business. His daughter, Nazareth Mayorga, who graduated from George West High School in 2020 serves as a hostess for the restaurant.
“Dad has a lot of experience working in restaurants and also worked for Sysco (a food distribution company) and he wanted to use that experience and open up a place of his own,” Nazareth said.
“I told him if he wanted to do it, I could help with the paperwork and handle that side of the business so he could focus on the food, which is what he does best and that’s what is going to attract people.”
With help from the Coastal Bend Small Business Development, area chambers of commerce and the city of Kenedy, the process which began in late October finally resulted in the restaurant opening shortly after the new year began.
“Before that Dad came to Kenedy, looked around and found this location, and everybody he talked to thought it was a good idea,” Nazareth said.
Located at 500 W. Main, the steady traffic up and down Highway 72 not far from Kenedy City Hall attracts attention, and word has gotten out about the new restaurant in town.
“The community has been super supportive,” Nazareth said. “Everybody gives us a lot of positive feedback, and also tips on what we can do to make things even better. We listen and have made some of those changes that people have suggested, and I know they appreciate it.”
The house specialty is ribeye steak, which is also the most popular item on the menu. Chicken-fried steak and the mesquite burger are also top sellers.
“Some people come here for our quail,” Nazareth said. “You don’t see that offered at a lot of places and people enjoy the way we cook it here.”
Her personal favorite is the chicken fettuccine alfredo , Nazareth said.
“The sauce is made when you order so it tastes a little better,” she said. “I also enjoy the different soup options as well, which are made fresh every morning.”
Her favorite part of opening the business has been meeting people, Nazareth said.
“”I really like getting to know people that come in — that’s been one of the best things,” she said. “It’s also been great working with the staff. They are all from this area and they are awesome people. I enjoy getting to work with them every day.”
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Clinton Davis is a repeat customer who said he has found a favorite on the menu.
“I like the hot wings,” he said. “I’ve heard a lot of good things about the salmon and the hamburgers, but so far I’ve stuck with the wings.”
Nazareth said many restaurants rush the cooking process when it comes to chicken wings, but the steakhouse makes sure they are cooked just right.
“It’s important not to speed up the process too quickly if you want the best results,” she said. “We add a little additional time, just three minutes, and I think it’s worth it.”
Randy Pawelek had not been to the restaurant before a Feb. 24 viit, but he said he’s glad he stopped in.
“This was my first time here but it definitely won’t be my last — I thoroughly enjoyed it,” he said. “The pork chops were excellent. We’ll be back. It was really good. I’m impressed.”
Nazareth said if local companies are interested in ordering items for their employees, “we are open to catering.”
She said the restaurant is off to a good start, and it’s local support that makes all the difference.
“I want to thank the community for welcoming us,” Nazareth said. “They’ve been so kind to a new business, and we really appreciate it. We hope to keep serving people here for a long time.”
