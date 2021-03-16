An opportunity to make a difference in his hometown by helping people who were adversely affected by the extended February deep freeze led professional football player Tre Flowers to return to the community with a truck load of water.
Flowers, who plays cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks, was aware of the suffering caused by the frigid weather, which resulted in widespread power and water outages, and arranged for a semi truck with 23 pallets of water to be delivered to Karnes City. The water was distributed to local residents by Flowers and city staff.
Flowers’ efforts on Feb. 24 were also recognized by San Antonio television station KSAT, which sent a crew to do a story.
With several family members in the area, including his grandmother, Flowers was concerned with what Karnes City residents were going through and he wanted to do what he could to help, he said.
A conversation with his grandmother set Flowers’ plans into action.
“I knew I had to do it for the people I love the most, my whole family’s down there and I always visited,” he said. “You know that’s a side of me that I always cherished. I love those people with all my heart so seeing them go through anything if I can help I’m going to help. Everybody down there I’m sure I’m related to in some form or way by marriage or blood.
“My grandmother is going to be real happy. I know she watches me (play football) on Sundays but I don’t think she realizes everything that’s going on and how much I can do (to help).”
Flowers said he returns to Karnes City every year to visit family, and being able to provide assistance during a time of need meant a lot to him.”
“I was very impressed with him and his family,” said Karnes City Mayor Leroy Skloss. “It was a great deed for a young man who has experienced considerable success and has not forgotten his roots. It was a great gesture and we are thankful for his contribution.”
