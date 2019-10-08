According to breastcancer.org, one in every eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer in their lifetime. The CDC stated in 2016 that breast cancer is the most common cancer found in women, regardless of race or ethnicity. It was more than twice as common as lung and bronchus cancer, the second most common type. Reports show that the number of people diagnosed with breast cancer has decreased over time; however, there is still no cure, and donations to research foundations or families in need can make a difference. When Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes around each October, businesses and consumers are looking to help.
Unfortunately, some businesses make dishonest claims regarding their donations to breast cancer charities. Better Business Bureau serving the Heart of Texas has tips for those who will be looking out for charitable opportunities this month.
Visit give.org to search charity reports and find charities that pass BBB Wise Giving Alliance’s 20 Standards for Charity Accountability.
Marissa Ford is the regional director for Better Business Bureau in Corpus Christi.