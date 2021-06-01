Oil drilling activity surging locally

After a rough year in 2020 due to a world pandemic, a decrease in travel and a slowdown in industry, Karnes County is experiencing a resurgence of drilling activity as oil and gas companies ramp up production to meet growing demand.
Among those on the frontlines dealing with surge is Chad Summerlin, operations manager for Advantek Waste Management Services, which works closely with many of the area companies in Karnes and surrounding counties.
Summerlin said Advantek stayed relatively busy continuing to serve operators even in the slow times, but things have gotten significantly busy for the company in recent months.
“There are 23 rigs in the area and that is up a pretty good percentage,” he said. “In Karnes County we had four rigs move in on May 10. In our area, we had eight rigs going just in the Kenedy area.”
That’s good news for local businesses which serve the gas and oil industry directly through products and services as well as for those that serve workers through retail, banking, food services and other ways.
“It’s picking up a pretty good bit and in addition to the rigs there are pipeline jobs also underway,” Summerlin said. “We’ve also seen an increase in fracking in Runge and Nordheim. You see a lot of cranes off local roads that are involved in that. It’s throughout our region. I heard that Hailburton went to Gonzales (located about an hour northeast of Karnes County) and rented up three motels and that’s all related to the rise in fracking activity.”
Last year, when the gas and oil industry endured a major slump, activity slowed substantially.
“For us, we were able to keep going because no matter what, at the end of the day the oil and gas companies have to clean up their operations, as we stayed busy just off of that,” Summerlin said.
“This year there’s a whole lot more activity and that keeps us really busy. We take everything but the drill cuttings, dealing mostly with water and oil based mud and injection wells. We are taking 85 to 100 loads (of oilfield waste items) per day, which is really good.”
Because of the bounty of oil reserves in Karnes County, Summerlin said he thinks that even though there will be cyclical rises and declines in activity, the area will benefit from energy production and services indefinitely.
“Karnes County is going to be in it forever,” he said. “There is so much oil here is unbelievable. The amount of work we have available is steady, and we also have a lot of pipelines in the area that will continue to need to be serviced.
“The Eagle Ford Shale has a lot going on. In some ways, we are starting to look like Midland and Odessa (West Texas oil boom areas) in places right now. It’s good news all around. The only thing we’re dealing with is trying to find enough people to work. There’s no shortage of jobs around here.”
