New restrictions enacted by the Biden Administration regarding oil and gas exploration and production could have a negative impact on the industry, creating an economic ripple effect throughout South Texas and elsewhere, including Karnes, Live Oak and McMullen counties.
The restrictions would include a ban on energy companies leasing federal lands and waters.
A report from The Center Square, which focuses on state and local government issues, notes that Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA), says that banning such development “not only threatens thousands of the best-paying jobs but needlessly erases much needed revenue that helps pay for schools and other essential services.”
He added, “American oil and natural gas is safe, clean and abundant, and misguided policies will only stifle our nation’s energy and environmental progress.” The report cited a study which indicates policy changes regarding American oil and gas production could result in the loss of almost 120,000 jobs in Texas.
“The oil and natural gas industry is producing energy in cleaner and more efficient ways than 10 to 15 years ago all while producing more affordable and reliable energy to power our daily lives,” Staples said. “Increased use of natural gas is the No. 1 reason U.S. power sector carbon dioxide emissions have fallen 33 percent since 2007. Innovations in oil and natural gas development will continue to lead the way in environmental progress and smart, science-based policies must be in place to ensure a cleaner, stronger and better energy future here and across the globe.”
Even Democratic lawmakers who are usually considered President Biden’s allies, including U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, whose district includes Karnes and Live Oak counties, and U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, whose district includes McMullen County, have sent a letter to the president asking him to rescind that ban.
Concerns revolve around a possible weakening of the South Texas economy which has already been hit hard as a result of COVID-19. The ban could also result in a spike in unemployment, budget shortfalls and a setback in America’s energy independence.
“Texas, particularly the 15th District of Texas, has been ravaged by the coronavirus and this recent Executive Order will hurt an already suffering community,” Gonzalez said. “Therefore, I urge the Biden administration to rescind this federal order and reevaluate the impact of this measure with input from relevant stakeholders and experts. I, and my colleagues, stand ready to work with President Biden, the incoming Secretary of Interior and other stakeholders to develop a thoughtful policy that addresses climate change, protects American jobs and moves us forward.”
Conservatives, such as Karnes County Judge Wade Hedtke, are also deeply concerned about the potential economic impact locally.
“Oil and gas plays a huge role in our economy, and it’s not just directly those industries themselves and the benefits from royalties, but there are a lot of jobs that depend upon oil and gas. That includes people working in restaurants and stores — they all depend on oil and gas proceeds. There are also workers such as welders who support the industry, so the impact on our economy is huge.”
Before oil was discovered in the Eagle Ford Shale in Karnes County, the area struggled financially, Hedtke said.
“Karnes County used to be one of the poorest in the state before the boom,” he said. “I’m concerned about the people who work at the (fracking) sites and well sites, but also so many other jobs that depend on that boost for our economy.
“It’s scary times. It’s important to fight the good fight. We’ve got to make our voices heard.”
McMullen County Judge James Teal and Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff were also contacted, but were not available for comment by press time.
A letter, sent to President Biden jointly by Gonzalez, Cuellar, and U.S. Reps. Lizzie Fletcher and Marc Veasey, states: “As the United States works to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 400,000 Americans and destroyed the livelihoods of many more, now is not the time to jeopardize American jobs, or the critical tax and royalty revenues that federal leases generate for local, state, and federal government that need funds now. Instead, we should invest in our nation’s infrastructure and create the jobs that will help our nation emerge stronger after this pandemic. ...
“We urge you to rescind this order and to reject policies that would ban responsible oil and gas leasing on federal lands and federal waters. We are eager to work together to develop sound, informed policy that strengthens the economy, secures jobs for Americans and protects our environment. American families rely upon secure, safe and affordable energy supplies and constituents in our districts are depending on the government working proactively to move forward together in 2021 as we build back better. We are ready to do so, and look forward to working with your administration.”
