PERMITS

 

Oil and gas permits for Atascosa, Bee, Goliad, Jim Wells, Karnes, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.

March 1-6, 2020

Atascosa County

None.

Bee County

None.

Goliad County

None.

Jim Wells County

None.

Karnes County

Inpex Eagle Ford, LLC has been approved for a permit to drill the No. 8H MZYK North Unit a length of 11,000 feet in the

Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 7 miles southwest of Karnes City at the W Twomey Survey, Abstract 281.

EOG Resources, Inc. has requested permits to drill the Nos. 6H-8H Ike Unit a length of 10,500 feet in the

Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 1.2 miles northwest of Gillett at the J Nesbit Survey, Abstract 219.

Ovintiv USA Inc. has been approved for permits to drill the Nos. 19H Pawlik Unit and 21H Muenchow Unit a length of 10,800 feet in the

Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 9.8 miles northwest of Karnes City at the D E Seguin Survey, Abstract 10.

Encana Oil & Gas(USA) Inc. has been approved for a permit to drill the No. 24H Korth B Unit a length of 11,200 feet in the

Sugarkane (Austin Chalk) field, 6.1 miles southeast of Gillett at the C Taylor Survey, Abstract 279.

Burlington Resources O & G Co LP has requested permits to drill the Nos. 60-63 Ruckman Ranch Unit a length of 17,500 feet in the

Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 1.5 miles south of Ecleto at the J Powell Survey, Abstract 229.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC has been approved for a permit to drill the No. 11H Margaret Ann a length of 13,500 feet in the

Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 6.6 miles northwest of Karnes City at the Hrs A Hernandez Survey, Abstract 4.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC has been approved for a permit to drill the No. 108H Margaret Ann a length of 13,500 feet in the

Sugarkane (Austin Chalk) field, 6.6 miles northwest of Karnes City at the Hrs A Hernandez Survey, Abstract 4.

Live Oak County

Double Play Oil & Gas, Inc has requested a permit to drill the No. 1 Granberry ‘A’ Unit to a depth of 5,850 feet in the

Dinero, West (Yegua); Dinero, W. (Yegua 5300); Jackson Ranch (Yegua 5400); (Yegua 5400 Lower); (Yegua 5440); Parktex (Hockley, Upper); and C. A. Winn (Yegua 5800) fields, 3.5 miles southwest of Dinero at the AB&M / Shipp, M M Survey, Abstract 788.

McMullen County

EOG Resources, Inc. has been approved for permits to drill the Nos. 17H-23H Moonlight a length of 10,200 feet in the

Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 17.7 miles northwest of Tilden at the T&NO RR CO Survey, Abstract 473.

Trinity Operating (USG), LLC has requested permits to drill the Nos. 101H Rancho Tres Hijos Allocation A, 102H Rancho Tres Hijos Allocation B and 103H Rancho Tres Hijos Allocation C a length of 12,000 feet in the

Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 6.3 miles west of Tilden at the N Wright Survey, Abstract 491.

Nueces County

None.

Refugio County

Hilcorp Energy Company has been approved for a permit to recomplete the No. 33 Heard, Clement at a depth of 6,202 feet in the

Tom O’Connor (5900 Sand) field, 9 miles northeast of Refugio at the M J Ximenes Survey, Abstract 324.

Hilcorp Energy Company has been approved for a permit to recomplete the No. D126 Maude Williams Et Al ‘A’ at a depth of 6,110 feet in the

Lake Pasture (C-406) field, 10 miles northeast of Refugio at the CEPI&M CO Survey, Abstract 332.

T-C Oil Company, LLC has requested a permit to drill the No. 88 O’Connor to a depth of 6,500 feet in the Huff (4400) field, 10 miles west of Tivoli at the E Perry Survey, Abstract 48.

San Patricio County

Wapiti Operating, LLC has requested a permit to drill the No. 1 Lorbreau to a depth of 5,000 feet in the Spartan (4500) field, 3.5 miles southwest of Sinton at the M McCauley Survey, Abstract 13.

 