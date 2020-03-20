PERMITS
Oil and gas permits for Atascosa, Bee, Goliad, Jim Wells, Karnes, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.
March 1-6, 2020
Atascosa County
None.
Bee County
None.
Goliad County
None.
Jim Wells County
None.
Karnes County
Inpex Eagle Ford, LLC has been approved for a permit to drill the No. 8H MZYK North Unit a length of 11,000 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 7 miles southwest of Karnes City at the W Twomey Survey, Abstract 281.
EOG Resources, Inc. has requested permits to drill the Nos. 6H-8H Ike Unit a length of 10,500 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 1.2 miles northwest of Gillett at the J Nesbit Survey, Abstract 219.
Ovintiv USA Inc. has been approved for permits to drill the Nos. 19H Pawlik Unit and 21H Muenchow Unit a length of 10,800 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 9.8 miles northwest of Karnes City at the D E Seguin Survey, Abstract 10.
Encana Oil & Gas(USA) Inc. has been approved for a permit to drill the No. 24H Korth B Unit a length of 11,200 feet in the
Sugarkane (Austin Chalk) field, 6.1 miles southeast of Gillett at the C Taylor Survey, Abstract 279.
Burlington Resources O & G Co LP has requested permits to drill the Nos. 60-63 Ruckman Ranch Unit a length of 17,500 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 1.5 miles south of Ecleto at the J Powell Survey, Abstract 229.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC has been approved for a permit to drill the No. 11H Margaret Ann a length of 13,500 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 6.6 miles northwest of Karnes City at the Hrs A Hernandez Survey, Abstract 4.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC has been approved for a permit to drill the No. 108H Margaret Ann a length of 13,500 feet in the
Sugarkane (Austin Chalk) field, 6.6 miles northwest of Karnes City at the Hrs A Hernandez Survey, Abstract 4.
Live Oak County
Double Play Oil & Gas, Inc has requested a permit to drill the No. 1 Granberry ‘A’ Unit to a depth of 5,850 feet in the
Dinero, West (Yegua); Dinero, W. (Yegua 5300); Jackson Ranch (Yegua 5400); (Yegua 5400 Lower); (Yegua 5440); Parktex (Hockley, Upper); and C. A. Winn (Yegua 5800) fields, 3.5 miles southwest of Dinero at the AB&M / Shipp, M M Survey, Abstract 788.
McMullen County
EOG Resources, Inc. has been approved for permits to drill the Nos. 17H-23H Moonlight a length of 10,200 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 17.7 miles northwest of Tilden at the T&NO RR CO Survey, Abstract 473.
Trinity Operating (USG), LLC has requested permits to drill the Nos. 101H Rancho Tres Hijos Allocation A, 102H Rancho Tres Hijos Allocation B and 103H Rancho Tres Hijos Allocation C a length of 12,000 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 6.3 miles west of Tilden at the N Wright Survey, Abstract 491.
Nueces County
None.
Refugio County
Hilcorp Energy Company has been approved for a permit to recomplete the No. 33 Heard, Clement at a depth of 6,202 feet in the
Tom O’Connor (5900 Sand) field, 9 miles northeast of Refugio at the M J Ximenes Survey, Abstract 324.
Hilcorp Energy Company has been approved for a permit to recomplete the No. D126 Maude Williams Et Al ‘A’ at a depth of 6,110 feet in the
Lake Pasture (C-406) field, 10 miles northeast of Refugio at the CEPI&M CO Survey, Abstract 332.
T-C Oil Company, LLC has requested a permit to drill the No. 88 O’Connor to a depth of 6,500 feet in the Huff (4400) field, 10 miles west of Tivoli at the E Perry Survey, Abstract 48.
San Patricio County
Wapiti Operating, LLC has requested a permit to drill the No. 1 Lorbreau to a depth of 5,000 feet in the Spartan (4500) field, 3.5 miles southwest of Sinton at the M McCauley Survey, Abstract 13.