PERMITS
Oil and gas permits for Atascosa, Bee, Goliad, Jim Wells, Karnes, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.
Feb. 4-9, 2020
Atascosa County
None.
Bee County
None.
Goliad County
None.
Jim Wells County
None.
Karnes County
EOG Resources, Inc. has requested permits to drill the Nos. 8H-10H Ringo Unit a length of 10,500 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 1.2 miles northwest of Gillett at the J Nesbit Survey, Abstract 219.
BPX Operating Company has been approved for a permit to drill the No. 9H A. Banduch A a length of 11,083 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 7.82 miles northeast of Karnes City at the A F Mitchell Survey, Abstract 202.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC has been approved for permits to drill the Nos. 11H and 12H Margaret Ann a length of 13,500 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 6.6 miles northwest of Karnes City at the Hrs A Hernandez Survey, Abstract 4.
Live Oak County
Verdun Oil & Gas LLC has requested a permit to drill the No. 4 Gaskin a length of 11,300 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 13 miles northeast of Whitsett at the S Dincans Survey, Abstract 166.
Welder Exploration & Prod., Inc. has requested a permit to drill the No. 2 Parker Heirs to a depth of 4,700 feet in the
Dinero, West (Hockley) field, 12.5 miles southeast of George West at the J Poitevent Survey, Abstract 357.
McMullen County
BPX Operating Company has requested permits to drill the Nos. 59H and 61H Gentry lengths of 13,517 and 13,479 feet respectively in the
Hawkville (Eagleford Shale) field, 9.9 miles southeast of Tilden at the P Fadden Survey, Abstract 4.
Nueces County
None.
Refugio County
Hilcorp Energy Company has been approved for a permit to recomplete the No. 1 Bauer, Mary Claire, Et Vir at a depth of 7,813 feet in the
Tom O’Connor (5500 Sand) field, 9 miles northeast of Refugio at the M J Ximenes Survey, Abstract 324.
San Patricio County
None.
Completions
Oil and gas completions for Atascosa, Bee, Goliad, Jim Wells, Karnes, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.
Feb. 4-9, 2020
Atascosa County
The No. C308 Bowman East, operated by Venado Operating Company LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,102 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 12 miles southeast of Charlotte. Daily production was 360 mcf of natural gas and 1,225 bbl of oil.
The No. C309 Bowman East, operated by Venado Operating Company LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,146 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 12 miles southeast of Charlotte. Daily production was 323 mcf of natural gas and 968 bbl of oil.
Bee County
None.
Goliad County
None.
Jim Wells County
None.
Karnes County
The Nos. B 5H and 1H Escondido Creek Gas Unit 1, operated by Equinor Texas Onshore Prop LLC, have been completed. The wells were drilled lengths of 17,268 and 18,990 feet respectively in the Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 2.18 miles northeast of Kenedy. Daily production is unknown.
The No. 4H Davenport Unit, operated by Marathon Oil EF LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 18,362 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 8 miles west of Kenedy. Daily production is unknown.
The No. B 1H Escondido Creek Gas Unit 1, operated by Equinor Texas Onshore Prop LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 18,990 feet in the Sugarkane (Austin Chalk) field, 2.18 miles northeast of Kenedy. Daily production is unknown.
The No. 08H Davis 01, operated by Ensign Operating LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,159 feet in the Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 3.39 miles northeast of Kenedy. Daily production was 4,971 mcf of natural gas and 1,023 bbl of oil.
The No. 09H Davis 01, operated by Ensign Operating LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,030 feet in the Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 3.4 miles northeast of Kenedy. Daily production was 4,840 mcf of natural gas and 1,250 bbl of oil.
The No. 10H Davis 01, operated by Ensign Operating LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,259 feet in the Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 3.39 miles northeast of Kenedy. Daily production was 4,882 mcf of natural gas and 1,149 bbl of oil.
The No. 10H Davis 01, operated by Ensign Operating LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,451 feet in the Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 3.4 miles northeast of Kenedy. Daily production was 5,068 mcf of natural gas and 1,177 bbl of oil.
The No. 101H Averly, operated by Blackbrush O & G, LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 14,015 feet in the Sugarkane (Austin Chalk) field, 4.5 miles southwest of Falls City. Daily production is unknown.
The No. 1H Gamera A, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 20,890 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 8.2 miles southwest of Hobson. Daily production was 1,308 mcf of natural gas and 2,382 bbl of oil.
The No. 2H Gamera B, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 21,097 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 8.2 miles southwest of Hobson. Daily production was 1,634 mcf of natural gas and 2,634 bbl of oil.
The No. 5H Rutter Ranch Unit, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 18,152 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 1.9 miles northeast of Gillett. Daily production was 536 mcf of natural gas and 1,356 bbl of oil.
The No. 6H Rutter Ranch Unit, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 18,075 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 1.9 miles northeast of Gillett. Daily production was 578 mcf of natural gas and 1,532 bbl of oil.
The No. 7H Rutter Ranch Unit, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,614 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 1.9 miles northeast of Gillett. Daily production was 623 mcf of natural gas and 1,870 bbl of oil.
The No. 1 Hickok-Flying Horse USW, operated by Burlington Resources O & G CO LP, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 19,694 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 3 miles northwest of Karnes City. Daily production is unknown.
The Nos. 7-11 Metz Ranch Unit A, operated by Burlington Resources O & G CO LP, have been completed. The wells were drilled lengths of 18,303, 18,587, 18,953, 18,430 and 18,680 feet respectively in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 1.1 miles northeast of Ecleto. Daily production is unknown.
The Nos. 47-50 Ruckman Ranch Unit, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., have been completed. The wells were drilled lengths of 19,284, 15,174, 20,121 and 20,452 feet respectively in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 2.1 miles southeast of Ecleto. Daily production is unknown.
The Nos. 1 Brysch-Kitchen USW D and A, operated by Burlington Resources O & G CO LP, have been completed. The wells were drilled lengths of 23,293 and 23,293 feet respectively in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 4.6 miles southwest of Ecleto. Daily production is unknown.
Live Oak County
The Nos. 1 F. Malek T-Laird B A and D, operated by Burlington Resources O & G CO LP, have been completed. The wells were drilled lengths of 22,280 and 21,261 feet respectively in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 14.98 miles northeast of Three Rivers. Daily production is unknown.
The No. 701 F. Malek T-Laird B C, operated by Burlington Resources O & G CO LP, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 20,873 feet in the Sugarkane (Austin Chalk) field, 14.98 miles northeast of Three Rivers. Daily production is unknown.
The Nos. 7DC, 9DC and C8DE Pogue Unit A, operated by Burlington Resources O & G CO LP, have been completed. The wells were drilled lengths of 21,230, 21,347 and 21,360 feet respectively in the Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 17.4 miles southwest of Kenedy. Daily production is unknown.
The No. 701DC Pogue Unit A, operated by Burlington Resources O & G CO LP, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 20,244 feet respectively in the Sugarkane (Austin Chalk) field, 17.4 miles southwest of Kenedy. Daily production is unknown.
McMullen County
The No. A3H Dilworth Ranch, operated by Rosewood Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 16,603 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 9.8 miles northeast of Tilden. Daily production was 1,206 mcf of natural gas and 362 bbl of oil.
The No. 5 T Rhode, D. W. -9- -A-, operated by Wagner Oil Company, has been completed. The well was drilled to an unknown depth in the Rhode Ranch, East (Wilcox 7600) field, 25 miles southeast of Tilden. Daily production is unknown.
The No. 5H Oliveira, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 19,880 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 15.4 miles northwest of Tilden. Daily production was 339 mcf of natural gas and 932 bbl of oil.
The No. 6H Oliveira, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 19,855 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 15.4 miles northwest of Tilden. Daily production was 421 mcf of natural gas and 1,141 bbl of oil.
The No. 7H Oliveira, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 20,015 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 15.4 miles northwest of Tilden. Daily production was 616 mcf of natural gas and 1,459 bbl of oil.
The No. 2H Y-Bar Action, operated by Action Energy, LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 19,545 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 3.2 miles southwest of Tilden. Daily production was 358 mcf of natural gas and 168 bbl of oil.
The No. 5 C Rhode, D. W. -9- -A-, operated by Wagner Oil Company, has been completed. The well was drilled to an unknown depth in the Rhode Ranch, East (Wilcox First) field, 25 miles southeast of Tilden. Daily production is unknown.
Nueces County
None.
Refugio County
The No. 21 Schirmer, Henry, operated by Remora Management, LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled to an unknown depth in the Bonnie View field, 4.5 miles southeast of Woodsboro. Daily production was 45 mcf of natural gas and 76 bbl of oil.
The No. 1G Thomas O’Connor -C-, operated by Hilcorp Energy Company, has been completed. The well was drilled to an unknown depth in the Tom O’Connor (4500 Greta Mass.) field, 9 miles northeast of Refugio. Daily production is unknown.
San Patricio County
The No. 6 J. M. Hunt, operated by Wallis Energy, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled to an unknown depth in the Plymouth field, 6 miles north of Taft. Daily production is unknown.