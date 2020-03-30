PERMITS
Oil and gas permits for Atascosa, Bee, Goliad, Jim Wells, Karnes, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.
March 7-12, 2020
Atascosa County
Marathon Oil EF LLC has been approved for permits to drill the Nos. 2H-5H Kellner-Jonas Unit a length of 22,000 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 16.1 miles southwest of Kenedy at the F Anthony Survey, Abstract 15.
Bee County
None.
Goliad County
None.
Jim Wells County
None.
Karnes County
Marathon Oil EF LLC has been approved for a permit to drill the No. 3H Foster Unit AC a length of 22,000 feet in the
Sugarkane (Austin Chalk) field, 4.2 miles southwest of Kenedy at the B H Duvall Survey, Abstract 97.
Burlington Resources O & G Co LP has been approved for permits to drill the Nos. 3-7 Willeke Unit A a length of 17,500 feet in the
Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 4.7 miles northwest of Runge at the D Nicodemus Survey, Abstract 217.
Live Oak County
None.
McMullen County
Trinity Operating (USG), LLC has requested a permit to drill the No. 104H Rancho Tres Hijos Allocation D a length of 12,000 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 6.3 miles west of Tilden at the N Wright Survey, Abstract 491.
Nueces County
None.
Refugio County
T-C Oil Company, LLC has been approved for a permit to drill the No. 89 O’Connor to a depth of 6,500 feet in the Huff (4400) and T-C (5600) fields, 10 miles west of Tivoli at the E Perry Survey, Abstract 48.
San Patricio County
None.