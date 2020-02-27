PERMITS
Oil and gas permits for Atascosa, Bee, Goliad, Jim Wells, Karnes, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.
Feb. 10-16, 2020
Atascosa County
EOG Resources, Inc. has requested permits to drill the Nos. 3H-5H Gordon C Unit a length of 10,000 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 17.5 miles northwest of Tilden at the BS&F / Hindes, C Survey, Abstract 1316.
EOG Resources, Inc. has requested a permit to drill the No. 14H Gordon Trust a length of 10,000 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 17.5 miles northwest of Tilden at the BS&F / Hindes, C Survey, Abstract 1316.
Bee County
None.
Goliad County
None.
Jim Wells County
None.
Karnes County
Devon Energy Production Co, L.P. has been approved for a permit for a field transfer for the No. 1H Dzuik A at a length of 14,000 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 4.35 miles northwest of Runge at the A C Holmes Survey, Abstract 350.
Devon Energy Production Co, L.P. has been approved for a permit for a field transfer for the No. 1H Moy A at a length of 14,000 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 3.36 miles northwest of Runge at the J M White Survey, Abstract 288.
BPX Operating Company has been approved for permits to drill the Nos. 2H-4H Moy A a length of 14,000 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 3.6 miles northwest of Runge at the E Harris Survey, Abstract 337.
BPX Operating Company has requested permits to drill the Nos. 5H, 9H Moy A a length of 14,000 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 3.6 and 3.42 miles respectively northwest of Runge at the E Harris Survey, Abstract 337.
BPX Operating Company has been approved for permits to drill the Nos. 6H-8H, 10H Moy A a length of 14,000 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 3.42 miles northwest of Runge at the E Harris Survey, Abstract 337.
BPX Operating Company has been approved for permits to drill the Nos. 11H-14H Moy A a length of 14,000 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 3.36 miles northwest of Runge at the J M White Survey, Abstract 288.
BPX Operating Company has been approved for a permit to drill the No. 2H Johnson A-Ruppert A SA 2 a length of 14,000 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 10.7 miles northwest of Yorktown at the J W Simpson Survey, Abstract 269.
Protege Energy III LLC has requested permits to drill the Nos. 13H-15H Littlepage-McBride a length of 11,000 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 13.3 miles southwest of Karnes City at the G Elliott Survey, Abstract 101.
BPX Operating Company has requested a permit to drill the No. 10H Lonesome Dove A a length of 14,000 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 1.3 miles northwest of Helena at the R Musquiz Survey, Abstract 7.
Live Oak County
None.
McMullen County
Silverbow Resources Oper, LLC has requested a permit to drill the No. 32 Bracken EF B a length of 14,000 feet in the
Hawkville (Eagleford Shale) field, 8.3 miles southeast of Tilden at the B&B / Campbell, J M Survey, Abstract 652.
Nueces County
None.
Refugio County
T-C Oil Company, LLC has been approved for a permit to drill the No. 87 O’Connor to a depth of 6,500 feet in the Huff (5600) field, 10 miles west of Tivoli at the J Dunn Survey, Abstract 24.
T-C Oil Company, LLC has requested a permit to drill the No. 87 O’Connor to a depth of 6,500 feet in the Huff (5600) and McFaddin (5500 S) fields, 10 miles west of Tivoli at the J Dunn Survey, Abstract 24.
T-C Oil Company, LLC has requested a permit to recomplete the No. 83 O’Connor to a depth of 6,500 feet in the Huff (4400) field, 10 miles west of Tivoli at the F Rios Survey, Abstract 59.
San Patricio County
None.