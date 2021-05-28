The Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital Auxiliary held its monthly business meeting on May 6, with 18 members present.
Congratulations to the following graduating seniors who are each being awarded a $400 scholarship to pursue their further education and career in a health care related field. They are: Alejandra Hernandez (Kenedy), Nadine Rapstine (Falls City) and Victoria Kotzur (Karnes City). There were no applicants from Runge this year. We wish each of them much success in their future endeavors.
President Laura Gamez called the meeting to order at 9:30 a.m. Minutes of the previous month’s meeting were read and monthly reports were presented by officers as well as standing and appointed committee members.
Gift shop buyer Barbara Gilley reported continuing strong sales in the gift shop even with the reduced hours of operation.
New merchandise continues to arrive weekly. Ways and means co-chair Pat Kainer announced plans are being made to sponsor the ever popular Masquerade Jewelry Sale this summer — assuming pandemic conditions continue to improve. Stay tuned for details as we finalize and near the date.
Congratulations are also in order for Tammy McGee who won the quilt raffle. All proceeds from fundraising efforts, such as the raffle, directly benefit the OKMH. Monies from these events allow the auxiliary to make monetary gifts to the hospital to purchase needed equipment and/or services. Success in these endeavors is a direct reflection of the strong and continuing support from the community.
Would you like to make a worthwhile contribution to your community? No special talent is needed, just the desire to make a difference for the betterment of your community. Ladies and gentlemen are invited to attend one of our meetings to see if joining the OKMH Auxiliary would be of interest to you.
Our next business meeting will be Thursday, June 3. The meeting will be held at Barth’s Restaurant beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a luncheon honoring our guests, the OKMH Board of Directors.
Information submitted by Sandy Hunt