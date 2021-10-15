President Laura Gamez called a special meeting of the Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital Auxiliary’s annual tamale sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.
The vendor will be the original Delicious Tamale Factory. The event will be in the Bonnstetter Building adjacent to the main hospital. Regular and spicy tamales are available for $12 per dozen.
Pre-orders may be placed now through Nov. 17 by calling the Auxiliary Gift Shop at 830-583-4507. Those who wish to place their orders and prepay (cash, check or credit card), may do so in person at the Auxiliary Gift Shop.
Arrangements are also being made for drive through pick up for pre-paid orders. Orders not pre-paid may be picked up within the Bonnstetter Building. Additional tamales will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
With pandemic restrictions easing once again, the Auxiliary Gift Shop has reopened on a limited basis. The hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Screening for entry into the hospital is required, as well as masks.
During the recent downtime, merchandise shipments have continued to arrive. Shelves are now stocked with many new items (including Christmas items).
Previous plans for a Masquerade Jewelry Sale and Wirewood Custom Jewelry are back on the schedule and tentatively set for late November or early December. Details will be announced as soon as they are confirmed.
The auxiliary will also be conducting a quilt raffle for three quilts for the price of one ticket. A full size (Christmas theme), lap/throw, and an appliqued baby quilt are among the items to be raffled. Tickets cost $1 each or six for $5. The drawing will be held in early December.
These sales, along with other fund-raising events and gift shop proceeds directly benefit Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital. The auxiliary appreciates the community for its great support throughout the years.
The next business meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, in the Otto Kaiser Community Room.
Information contributed by Sandy Hunt, Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital Auxiliary