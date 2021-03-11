Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital will hold their next COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, March 16. This will be the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is administered in a single dose and does not need a follow up. Those eligible include People 50+, people 16+ with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID‑19 illness, and most recently all teachers and child care providers.
Appointments will be handed out on a first come, first served basis at the Karnes County Show Barn across the street, and gates will open at 7 a.m. The person receiving the vaccine does NOT need to be in line at that time – a caregiver or family member can come and make that appointment. They will be able to receive an appointment for up to two family members but must show that family member’s ID before an appointment is assigned.
Participants need not get out of their vehicle to get the appointment card but will drive through. They will, however, need to come in the building for the vaccine at their designated time.
Vaccines will be given that same day at the Bonnstetter Building on the OKMH campus with first appointments starting at 8 a.m. and continuing throughout the day. Masks are required, and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Vaccines will be given by appointment only; no walk-ins will be seen and no appointments will be rescheduled if missed. There will be a health screening and pre-vaccination checklist for participants to fill out to make sure they are eligible for the vaccine. Anyone with any health or medical questions or concerns about receiving the vaccine should contact their healthcare provider before making an appointment.
The hospital does not have now, nor will they maintain a waiting list. Staff noted that they appreciate the community’s patience as they work to provide the best prevention and protection for the most vulnerable county residents.
Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville is also offering vaccines today (Thursday, March 11) until 5 p.m. No registration or appointment needed.