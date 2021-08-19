OKMH recognized for excellence

For more than four decades – including five years in its current state of the art facility – Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital has served Karnes County and surrounding areas with an emphasis on providing quality, comforting healthcare.
The challenges of the last 18 months in dealing with COVID-19 presented a hurdle for healthcare providers everywhere, but the response of OKMH earned the hospital recognition as the community organization of the year at a recent Kenedy Chamber of Commerce banquet.
OKMH Marketing Director Barbara James said the hospital has two wings on the second floor and is a critical access hospital with 25 beds on site. During the height of COVID-19, the hospital added additional negative pressure rooms as a tool to better care for patients with respiratory symptoms. The need for that much space dedicated to COVID-19 had dwindled, but in recent weeks has steadily risen.
“We have definitely seen an uptick,” said OKMH Chief Executive Officer David Lee. “In the past few weeks the numbers have crept up.”
Whether during a pandemic or during more normal times, the hospital staff is dedicated to being involved in the community, although some activities have been changed or postponed because of the virus.
“We try to be a good partner to the community all the time,” Lee said. “The recognition from the chamber was probably in part because of the response to COVID. It is nice to be recognized, especially in a small community where we work hard to do what we can to support people in whatever ways we can.
“The recognition was also good for our clinicians, who are our front line members. It’s not that they need the recognition, but it’s nice for them to see that their efforts are definitely appreciated.”
OKMH has 165 employees and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. While normal operations can keep staff busy, during the pandemic their efforts went into overdrive.
“For our community, we were involved in the vaccine rollout, and the community looks to us for accurate information that you don’t always get from the media,” Lee said.
“Or on the street,” James added.
Lee said the emphasis was on providing a way for community members to receive the vaccines in an efficient and safe manner.
“We were cognizant of the fact that most of the vaccine rollouts in other communities involved getting in line at a drive-thru clinic,” he said. “We wanted to provide more attentive service and to make it more personal. If someone had any concerns, they also knew they could call us and get answers.”
James said offering the vaccines on site hopefully helped reduce the anxiety of some people about them.
“People who were nervous about getting the vaccine could know they’d be taken care of here by a registered nurse,” James said. “We were glad to be able to offer that one-on-one service to helpfully ease people’s concerns about getting the vaccine.
“We also reached out to school districts to make sure their vulnerable populations could be protected.”
Some of the programs the hospital traditionally offered, such as a Parkinson’s disease support group, were put on hold during the pandemic, but James said hospital staff reached out to those patients frequently via phone to see how they were doing and to stay in contact.
Lee has worked for OKMH for 10 years, including the past eight as hospital CEO. His first two years at OKMH were as chief financial officer.
“A lot more decisions have been made in the past 18 months,” he said. “Who would have ever thought we would be called to make important decisions about who you can let in?”
James said it was difficult to begin limiting access to OKMH.
“This was a hub of the community,” she said. “People would come into the gift shop, and we would host events and bingo ... (before COVID-19) every door was open, and now there’s only one way in.”
Lee and James said they hope the COVID-19 threat will not linger, allowing people to again have more access to the hospital.
Longevity has been one of the biggest strengths of the hospital, both in terms of leadership and personnel, Lee said.
“Our board of directors is very stable,” he said. “We have seven and only two are ‘new’ from when I started. Most of them have been with us more than 20 years. They let us operate in a way that lets us do what is best for the community. I am proud that we can make decisions based on that. Although financials are important, the primary deciding factor is always what is best for the community.”
Lee said he is also proud of the new facilities – including the hospital building that opened in 2016 and the wellness center nearby.
Having a community and workplace where people want to be is also something Lee said he is proud of.
“This is a wonderful community and a great place to work,” he said. “People want to be here. They are paid well but they also feel appreciated. We don’t have a lot of employees leaving. We have medical staff with a lot of experience. They could go anywhere, but they love serving this community.”
James said what she enjoys most is knowing that OKMH is dedicated to supporting people and activities throughout the area.
“I like just being a partner – we get it done,” she said. “We help wherever we’re able and if people need something, they know they can call the hospital. We have great relationships with all the school districts and love being able to work with them, with community members and organizations. We’re here to help whenever and however we can.”
•josborne@mysoutex.com•