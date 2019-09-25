One editor says goodbye ... another says hello

Yes, it’s time to go. When I first took the position as editor of the Karnes Countywide, I had hoped to be in the position for at least one and hopefully two years.
I told Jeff Latcham, publisher of the paper, when he offered the position to me it would depend on my health as to how long I could manage it.
I no longer have the stamina to do the job as the Countywide’s editor that needs to be done. Old age and infirmities catch up to you.
I am only 68, but a lifetime of playing sports does take its toll on joints and muscles over time.
Another aspect of my retiring again, is that at this stage of my life there are other things I wish to be doing. As the full time editor, I don’t have or can not make the time to do what I desire. If I want to go fishing or go play golf at the spur of a moment, I will be doing so. A few photographic trips to places I wish to see and enjoy are also on my agenda.
This is about my third time seeking retirement, maybe it will actually take this time.
I do want to express my thanks and appreciation to the folks of Karnes County. You have made my job fairly easy over these last nine months. Please extend the same courtesy and assistance to my replacement, Chris Filoteo. He is already on the job and I feel he will do a good job for the newspaper and for the citizens of Karnes County.
Again, thank you Karnes County, I wish the best for all of you. I leave you in good hands with Chris.
I also want to thank personally Jeannie Winter and Tina Walleck, my two office managers of the Countywide while I was editor. They both helped me tremendously and offered their knowledge of the area and took care of the newspaper’s customers. They also had to listen to a few of my old stories and thoughts of the day without complaint. Also, my next door neighbor, Larry Kotzur of Adolph’s Garage, he provided my with numerous story ideas and tips and I really liked our discussions on just about anything under the sun or moon.
Thank you.