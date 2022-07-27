With the start of a new school year, many children may lack the supplies they need to be successful in the classroom.
To ensure Coastal Bend students start the school year on the right foot, United Way of the Coastal Bend is partnering with H-E-B and KRIS Communications for its 32nd annual Operation Supply Our Students (SOS).
Operation SOS is a community-wide initiative that provides basic school supplies to students in need across Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Live Oak, Kenedy, Kleberg, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties. This year’s initiative will provide supplies to more than 25,000 students.
“Many students and their families are struggling. By providing school supplies, students won’t have to worry about whether they have enough pencils and paper and can focus on their education,” said Libby Averyt, President and CEO of United Way of the Coastal Bend.
“We’re excited to partner again with H-E-B and KRIS Communications to ensure our children have the tools they need to succeed.”
In addition to partners H-E-B and KRIS Communications, United Way of the Coastal Bend would also like to recognize 1st Community Bank in Portland, Catherine Hilliard at HMG Law Firm, First State Bank of Texas - Three Rivers, Kenedy Memorial Foundation, Nueces Electric Cooperative (NEC), NuStar Energy, Sames Ford, The Selena Foundation and Valero Corpus Christi Refineries for their support for this year’s Operation SOS.
Donations to Operation SOS can be made online at uwcb.org or by texting “SOS” to 91999.
Those shopping at H-E-B can donate in-store using the Back to School digital “tear pads” at checkout counters through Aug. 16.
H-E-B curbside and delivery shoppers can donate when checking out/finalizing their online order.
Additionally, school supplies can be purchased and dropped off in special Back to School donation bins at H-E-B stores in Beeville, Ingleside, Portland, Refugio, and Sinton.
One hundred percent of the funds received for Operation SOS go toward the wholesale purchase of basic school supplies.
The supplies will then be distributed to 43 Coastal Bend school districts, where school administrators will work to ensure supplies go to students with the greatest need.
Information submitted by Brenda Davis, communications director, UWCB