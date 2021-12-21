by Jimmy Willden
The Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital will present the ninth annual Holiday on the Hill Friday, Dec. 17 through Sunday, Dec. 19, 6-8 p.m.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will once again be a drive-thru experience, inviting all attendees to stay in their vehicles to enjoy several displays designed and decorated by hospital staff along the way.
“We received lots of positive feedback from parents and grandparents last year who appreciated the opportunity to enjoy the holidays with their little ones in a safe environment,” said Barbara James, director of marketing and community relations at Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital. “So (we) decided to keep a drive-thru event one more year to be safe.
According to James, a treat will be given to each child (and child at heart) that comes through the drive-thru event. Santa is also reportedly making an appearance at the end of each night to “wish everyone a Merry Christmas.” Each night will also feature live performances and other special guests.
“We think it is an important event for the community as it is hosted by our staff who usually only get to see families and children when they need services at the hospital, which can be a trying time for anyone,” James continued. “This event connects us in a larger way to live out our mission statement which is to serve, educate, heal. We heal through the obvious ways of providing healthcare services to individual in need, we educate through our Lunch and Learns and health screening opportunities held throughout the year and lastly our staff absolutely loves to serve their community by giving back through events such as this.”
The ninth annual Holiday on the Hill will be held at 3349 S. Hwy 181 between Kenedy and Karnes City. The entrance will be located off of County Road 345.
For more information on the event, contact 361-583-4591.
