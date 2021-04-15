Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital had more than 700 Pfizer CovID-19 vaccines remaining from a local shot clinic.
If you are interested in receiving the vaccine, call the vaccination line for more information and to make an appointment at 830-583-9340.
