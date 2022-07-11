In the brief passage of days since the owners of Barth’s Restaurant in Kenedy announced its upcoming closure, old friends and customers took the opportunity to come in daily by the dozens for one last meal with good food, good service and now, goodbyes.
The last day was Thursday, June 30.
The decision to close the restaurant spanned over a year as a published interview in Karnes Countywide in 2021 with co-owners Candace May and her younger sister, Melanie Ferguson, noted then that both were considering the possibility of retirement. At that time they stated they still needed to find the right scenario, the right moment to move forward on the decision.
The COVID-19 pandemic had already impacted the restaurant, as May and Ferguson changed the restaurant’s operating hours from seven days a week to a more reasonable schedule during the pandemic.
On June 30, parking places in front of the restaurant were in short supply due to the outpouring of support and encouragement by a community that has enjoyed coming to Barth’s for more than two decades.
Inside, a nostalgic maroon and white tile floor opened into seating areas defined by folding chairs and tables lighted by small Tiffany-style hanging lamps.
The human evidence of the two-way nature of the owner-customer relationship was visible in the vases of flowers that filled counter space and the few seats that were empty. It seems that loyal customers had to come in just once more. For meatloaf. For hamburgers. For the salad bar. And this time, for celebration cake.
“After 25 amazing years of serving the community, the decision to close Barth’s and sell the building was not taken lightly. We have thoroughly enjoyed our time in the restaurant business and as we approach retirement, we are excited to explore other interests,” May and Ferguson stated in their initial announcement of the closure. “To our valuable employees, we are so thankful for your dedication to Barth’s. You have played a key role in making our business a success and we couldn’t be more grateful for your hard work.”
May and Ferguson thanked their “loyal customers” adding that the women who made this restaurant their life’s work treasured customer support and friendship throughout their tenure in Kenedy.
On their last day in the kitchen, Ferguson and May, worked non-stop, preparing the signature dishes that have made their restaurant so popular for so long.
Even as they started to run out of items including that ever-popular meatloaf, neither woman slowed in her intensity to make the last day as bright as the first.
“It’s been real,” Ferguson said, adding that it was hard to know what to say.
Sharon Rinehart, sister of the owners, worked periodically at the register and throughout the establishment herself, taking orders and checking out diners. She said they had been having a busy week.
At one point, there was so much activity, May and Ferguson called out for guests to get out of the way of the board – the large white board that held the data regarding orders throughout the afternoon.
“Everybody’s come in for one last time,” Rinehart said. The outpouring of support and encouragement by the community that has enjoyed coming to this version of Barth’s for more than two decades, is gratifying for the owners, Rinehart said.
Rinehart said the restaurant has a long history with five owners, all of whom chose to keep the name the same despite transitions. The restaurant opened its doors at a different location in downtown Kenedy in 1939, (the year that World War II started), but moved to the highway location in 1946, she said. The building on the highway so familiar to its customers was once an old schoolhouse, she explained.
Sitting at one table, waiting for their lunches, several customers reflected on what the restaurant has meant to them and how much they will miss it.
Craig Oetken, a retired resident of Kenedy, said he has been coming to Barth’s regularly on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. He said, “I had to be here. … The food and everybody coming here you know.”
Oetken said that May and Ferguson were “good people” who treated customers well. For him, menu favorites included the hamburger steak with gravy and onions, and especially the carrots. Seated across from Oetken, was Ken Spencer, who works at Tellus. He said he has made Barth’s Restaurant a must stop for him for about 21 years. Spencer said the pork chops rate highest on his menu selection.
Rounding out their table was long-time customer and friend of both the Barth and May families, Mary Maddox, 86, who said she even worked at the restaurant following her retirement after a 40-year career in banking.
Maddox sat holding a cup of coffee in her hand, contemplating the future without the restaurant.
“I’ve been coming here all my life, and that’s a long time,” she said. “We used to dance on the patio on the north side out there with a jukebox. I don’t want to see it closed, but everything comes to an end. It is going to be different.”
Oetken then added, “That it is.”
Maddox, who is a fan of the chicken-fried steak and hamburgers, looked at her cup and said, “I don’t know where I going to get my coffee.”
Employees helping out on the last day included Sarah Schuster, who has worked here she said for approximately 25-26 years. Nelda Martin has worked with her for 22-23 years, she said. Amid calls for three salads to go, waitress Olivia Monsevais said she has worked here since 2017.
“It is very bittersweet,” Monsevais said.
Next to her, Haithi “Lynn” Perez, was taking an order to a customer. She said she has called the restaurant her place of employment for 35 years. Kim Roseland, paused from writing on the large white board, to say she was one of the newest employees. “I am the baby. ... It has been almost a year,” Roseland said.
For Rinehart, when asked what the closing means to her personally, she said, “It’s, what is the word I am looking for, the end of an era.”
•baudet@mysoutex.com•
In the brief passage of days since the owners of Barth’s Restaurant in Kenedy announced its upcoming closure, old friends and customers took the opportunity to come in daily by the dozens for one last meal with good food, good service and now, goodbyes.
The last day was Thursday, June 30.
The decision to close the restaurant spanned over a year as a published interview in Karnes Countywide in 2021 with co-owners Candace May and her younger sister, Melanie Ferguson, noted then that both were considering the possibility of retirement. At that time they stated they still needed to find the right scenario, the right moment to move forward on the decision.
The COVID-19 pandemic had already impacted the restaurant, as May and Ferguson changed the restaurant’s operating hours from seven days a week to a more reasonable schedule during the pandemic.
On June 30, parking places in front of the restaurant were in short supply due to the outpouring of support and encouragement by a community that has enjoyed coming to Barth’s for more than two decades.
Inside, a nostalgic maroon and white tile floor opened into seating areas defined by folding chairs and tables lighted by small Tiffany-style hanging lamps.
The human evidence of the two-way nature of the owner-customer relationship was visible in the vases of flowers that filled counter space and the few seats that were empty. It seems that loyal customers had to come in just once more. For meatloaf. For hamburgers. For the salad bar. And this time, for celebration cake.
“After 25 amazing years of serving the community, the decision to close Barth’s and sell the building was not taken lightly. We have thoroughly enjoyed our time in the restaurant business and as we approach retirement, we are excited to explore other interests,” May and Ferguson stated in their initial announcement of the closure. “To our valuable employees, we are so thankful for your dedication to Barth’s. You have played a key role in making our business a success and we couldn’t be more grateful for your hard work.”
May and Ferguson thanked their “loyal customers” adding that the women who made this restaurant their life’s work treasured customer support and friendship throughout their tenure in Kenedy.
On their last day in the kitchen, Ferguson and May, worked non-stop, preparing the signature dishes that have made their restaurant so popular for so long.
Even as they started to run out of items including that ever-popular meatloaf, neither woman slowed in her intensity to make the last day as bright as the first.
“It’s been real,” Ferguson said, adding that it was hard to know what to say.
Sharon Rinehart, sister of the owners, worked periodically at the register and throughout the establishment herself, taking orders and checking out diners. She said they had been having a busy week.
At one point, there was so much activity, May and Ferguson called out for guests to get out of the way of the board – the large white board that held the data regarding orders throughout the afternoon.
“Everybody’s come in for one last time,” Rinehart said. The outpouring of support and encouragement by the community that has enjoyed coming to this version of Barth’s for more than two decades, is gratifying for the owners, Rinehart said.
Rinehart said the restaurant has a long history with five owners, all of whom chose to keep the name the same despite transitions. The restaurant opened its doors at a different location in downtown Kenedy in 1939, (the year that World War II started), but moved to the highway location in 1946, she said. The building on the highway so familiar to its customers was once an old schoolhouse, she explained.
Sitting at one table, waiting for their lunches, several customers reflected on what the restaurant has meant to them and how much they will miss it.
Craig Oetken, a retired resident of Kenedy, said he has been coming to Barth’s regularly on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. He said, “I had to be here. … The food and everybody coming here you know.”
Oetken said that May and Ferguson were “good people” who treated customers well. For him, menu favorites included the hamburger steak with gravy and onions, and especially the carrots. Seated across from Oetken, was Ken Spencer, who works at Tellus. He said he has made Barth’s Restaurant a must stop for him for about 21 years. Spencer said the pork chops rate highest on his menu selection.
Rounding out their table was long-time customer and friend of both the Barth and May families, Mary Maddox, 86, who said she even worked at the restaurant following her retirement after a 40-year career in banking.
Maddox sat holding a cup of coffee in her hand, contemplating the future without the restaurant.
“I’ve been coming here all my life, and that’s a long time,” she said. “We used to dance on the patio on the north side out there with a jukebox. I don’t want to see it closed, but everything comes to an end. It is going to be different.”
Oetken then added, “That it is.”
Maddox, who is a fan of the chicken-fried steak and hamburgers, looked at her cup and said, “I don’t know where I going to get my coffee.”
Employees helping out on the last day included Sarah Schuster, who has worked here she said for approximately 25-26 years. Nelda Martin has worked with her for 22-23 years, she said. Amid calls for three salads to go, waitress Olivia Monsevais said she has worked here since 2017.
“It is very bittersweet,” Monsevais said.
Next to her, Haithi “Lynn” Perez, was taking an order to a customer. She said she has called the restaurant her place of employment for 35 years. Kim Roseland, paused from writing on the large white board, to say she was one of the newest employees. “I am the baby. ... It has been almost a year,” Roseland said.
For Rinehart, when asked what the closing means to her personally, she said, “It’s, what is the word I am looking for, the end of an era.”
•baudet@mysoutex.com•