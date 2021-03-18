Ever since she was a child, Pink Rivera has enjoyed writing, and after taking some time off to serve as a first responder and a prison guard, she is back doing one of the things she enjoys most — working as a reporter.
“I won a writing contest when I was in first grade, and ever since then I told everybody I wanted to be a writer,” Rivera said. “I’ve always had a fascination with words, and I love the alphabet. I also won a spelling bee when I was in fifth grade. Ever since I heard what journalism was, I was interested in doing that.”
Rivera has joined The Progress and Karnes Countywide as a reporter and will cover people, businesses and organizations in Karnes, Live Oak and McMullen counties. While she will write about a variety of topics, the George West resident — whose husband, Sergio Bencomo, is an investigator for the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office — will specialize in law enforcement as well as coverage of the city of Kenedy and the Kenedy school district. But her duties will include quite a bit of reporting on all three counties in the coverage area.
Rivera’s new role will help with Coastal Bend Publishing’s plans to separate the Countywide and The Progress into two unique papers once again, not just for front pages but for inside pages, as well (see related opinion column on Page 4A).
Rivera was born and grew up in El Paso and is a graduate of the University of Texas at El Paso, where she was also a member of the school’s marching band. She is also a graduate of J.M. Hanks High School in El Paso. She and her husband moved to Live Oak County in 2020 when her husband joined the sheriff’s department.
Her most recent job has been working as a correctional officer at the John B. Connally Unit for the Texas Department of Corrections in Kenedy. Before that, she worked as an ambulance driver and an emergency medical technician in Terrell County, in West Texas — the eighth least populous county in the state according to the 2010 Census (McMullen County was the fifth least populous Texas county in the same census).
Covering a tragedy led to a different career path for a few years, but she said she is excited to return to being a reporter.
“I wrote about a hit and run accident on the freeway (in El Paso), and I felt like not only did I have a chance to do a story, but I had an opportunity to help the family (of the person killed in the accident),” Rivera said. “After the story ran, people came forward with descriptions of the vehicle involved. I feel like that’s a great example of the police and a reporter working together to do the right thing and to help people.
“That led me to want to work as an EMT and a volunteer firefighter. Working at the prison was the final chapter in doing something different to help and serve the community. I feel like (journalism) is where I belong.”
One of Rivera’s favorite stories is one she said she was initially reluctant to write.
“There was a high school student who had been performing in a Holocaust play, and she shaved her head for the role,” she said. “At first I wasn’t sure about doing that story, but I found out she had been going through a rough time and she had considered suicide, but she said she felt reborn when she was playing that role. It was very inspiring and taught me that you have to keep an open mind when approaching a story because you never know what people are going through. Everyone has a story to tell, and we have to tell it the best we can.”
While she misses seeing many of her family members on a regular basis and the international flavor of El Paso — and she is still adjusting to the much higher humidity of the Coastal Bend area — Rivera said it has been exciting to experience South Texas.
“It’s been fun getting to see a different part of Texas,” she said. “I love this state. I’m looking forward to writing about life in this part of the state.
“I look forward to getting to know people in the area and helping to tell their stories, learning the streets, the secrets of the neighborhood and of course, finding new restaurants.”
While South Texas is a blend of newcomers and longtime residents, she said she looks forward to sharing stories that even some who have lived in the area for decades may not know.
“I want to help people learn new things,” Rivera said. “Sometimes, we aren’t fully aware of what’s in our own backyard.”
To share a story idea with Rivera, send an email to arivera@mysoutex.com.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•