PANNA MARIA – The holiday season has begun in earnest in Karnes County.
In the midst of mass consumerism and festive cheer, one of the County’s 4-H Clubs is giving back in a major way.
Kristi Janysek, co-leader of the Panna Maria 4-H Club, said that the Club recently donated over $500 worth of toys to the Toys For Tots program.
“We’ve been helping with Toys for Tots, and we’re now getting ready to help with the Elf Louise Project,” said Janysek.
“The kids are excited to do their part, and they’re very proud of what they can accomplish to help others in need.”
Janysek said that members of the club from Falls City, Karnes City, Panna Maria, Nordheim, and Runge have taken part in this year’s charity efforts.
According to their website, the Elf Louise Christmas Project is a 501 (C)(3) Non-profit organization, founded in 1969 by Trinity University student Louise Locker. The Project seeks to give Christmas gifts to children and low-income families across the San Antonio area.
Toys for Tots is a 501 (C)(3) not-for-profit public charity, founded in 1947 under the direction of the United States Marine Corps Reserve.
Their goal, like Elf Louise is to San Antonio, is to offer toys and gifts to children in need across the nation.
All monetary donations made to these organizations are tax-deductible, depending on the donor’s tax bracket.
To find out more, visit elflouise.org, and toysfortots.org.