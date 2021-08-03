A top item recognized at the Kenedy Chamber of Commerce’s centennial banquet was the opening of the Escondido Creek Parkway in Kenedy.
Jolene Terwilliger, executive director of the chamber, noted that while the past 14 months had presented major challenges with a pandemic and accompanying economic jolt, one of the huge positives of the past year was the opening of the park.
Gaylon Oehlke, a Kenedy resident and member of the San Antonio River Authority (SARA) board of directors, was instrumental in getting the Escondido Creek Parkway built in Kenedy. The park includes a walking trail, splash pad, playground and amphitheater, and attracts not only people from Karnes County but from throughout the region.
“The Kenedy Chamber of Commerce was one of the initial donors who helped us get the project started and kicked off, along with the 4B Corporation,” he said. “A lot of people tell me it’s the best thing that’s ever happened to this community – I hope that’s right.
“The number of visitors that have come there has exceeded the river authority’s expectations, so somebody is liking it.”
Oehlke talked about initial discussions for a SARA park in Karnes County, and recalled drawing a map of the future parkway on the back of a placemat at Barth’s restaurant.
The parkway has become a centerpiece of the community since its opening in 2020, which has resulted in a $7.5 million investment so far – about $3 million from the 4B Corporation, $3 million from SARA and $1.5 million in grants and donations from other organizations and private individuals.
“This is truly a community park,” Oehlke said. “Donations have not just been from Kenedy and Karnes County but from all over the state and even out of state.
“Work on the park is ongoing. It probably won’t ever been completely finished. We are constantly making changes and improvements. One of the things we were concerned about was the splash pad being so close to traffic through the park, so we added fences to protect children.
“We are also working on getting umbrellas to put over the benches to provide a little shade. In the meantime when you go out there, you might want to take an umbrella because it can get hot this time of year.”
Although the park is built in a floodplain, Oehlke said the area is to have attractions that can co-exist with occasional flooding and not be harmed “and it’s been working well.”
He said even when flood waters prevent people from being able to use the park’s walking trails, “what better place to watch the creek and the water flood through. Even when people can’t use the facilities, we see them coming out to watch the flooding and take pictures. We knew it would flood – it’s a creek. We know it;’s going to flood from time to time, but we’re going to take care of it.”
Plans are being made to extend trails to different parts of the community.
“I don’t know how long it will take – it’s in the planning stages right now,” Oehlke said.
