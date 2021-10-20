D
uring the pre-game activities on Sept. 24, at Poss Johnson Field, Patsy Yanta was presented the fourth annual “Past Educators of the Year Award” by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
During her more than 20-year teaching career Yanta touched the lives of hundreds of students in Karnes City ISD.
Yanta was a graduate of Karnes City High School and attended Texas Lutheran University, majoring in English. She began her teaching career at Runge ISD in 1976 and completed her master’s degree in curriculum and instruction at the University of Houston in 1979.
She began her teaching career at Karnes City High school in 1981. Yanta took a break from teaching for 13 years to raise her three daughters, Katie, Sarah, and Evie.
In Yanta’s own words, “if my girls are in school, I should be there also”, so she returned to teaching both dual credit English and core studies at our high school.
Many students would receive 12 hours of college English credit from Yanta and never have to take another college English class.
Mrs. Yanta officially retired in 2010. She returned for an additional three years to KCHS and continued as our dual credit English instructor. For years following her retirement, Yanta was mentioned in many graduation speeches, in talks given by returning students, or whenever English or even a great teacher was considered. She was a name that was at the top of the list for academic instruction.
She was not an easy teacher and she always taught bell to bell. She was a precise and demanding teacher, but one that could get her students to reflect on their thoughts, write clearly, and enjoy the subject matter in a way that few teachers could manage from students.
She gained the respect of her students and her students reciprocated by working hard to please her. Students say that her daily classes passed quickly and that they will carry the tools of grammar and writing with them throughout their life. Mrs. Yanta wrote many letters of recommendation for her students for both college and professional careers.
In addition to Yanta’s three daughters, she has three grandchildren, Alton born to Katie, Arisa born to Evie and is expecting that third grandchild in the next few months.
Many of you will remember Mrs. Yanta as “Ms. Grimm”, daughter to Alton and Helen Grimm; working often with her mom in their Flower Shop on Highway 99 – a flower shop that served our community for decades. She is married to Arthur Ray Yanta, a very successful business man who raises quality produce for the H-E-B grocery chain.
Yanta says she has memories that are now treasures of her career with wonderful students, fellow teachers, administrators, and staff that continue to give her pleasure and comfort when times are difficult.
Mrs. Yanta’s legacy continues with so many students and it is indeed an honor to present her with this “Past Educator of the Year Award” as a small but truly heartfelt token of our appreciation for all she have given Karnes City ISD students.
The inscription on the plaque reads: “Thank you for your outstanding professionalism, high expectations and leadership while being a faculty member with the Karnes City ISD. You have made a significant impact on the lives of others through your faith in God and your love for many.”
Thank you Mrs. Patsy Yanta for being such a blessing and a role-model of integrity.
Submitted by Sharon Purser.