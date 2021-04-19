In her more than half a century in public education, Judy Childress has become known as someone who is selfless and committed to improving the lives of young people.
Childress, who started as an elementary school teacher in 1969 and now works part-time as a counselor in the Pawnee Independent School District, lives a life of service based on “JOY – Jesus, others and then yourself,” she said.
This is why in 2020, when the pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade district was selected among 100 statewide to aid in the development of the Small and Rural School Mental and Behavioral Health Capacity Building Initiative, Superintendent Michelle Hartmann knew that Childress was the one to call.
“It didn’t take me 10 seconds to know who the best person was to lead that,” Hartmann said. “Her attitude isn’t if it can be done, but how I’m going to do it.”
The relationship between the two veteran educators spans back to the Stockdale Independent School District, where Hartmann began her education career as a gifted and talented teacher in 1989. Childress, who by then was a school counselor, previously had taught GT. But for her latest assignment, Childress came out of retirement.
“I was a fourth grade teacher, GT teacher, a counselor and I retired as a counselor,” she said. “Then I came back as a counselor. Mrs. Hartmann always pulls me back.”
Working with the district and under the direction of Education Service Center Region 2, Childress heads a 14-member team aimed at shaping the policy that will address the behavioral health needs of Pawnee ISD’s students, staff and parents. Her tireless dedication to the project is why Childress in March was one of 10 recipients of ESC 2’s 2021 Women in Education Award.
The push to develop school-based mental health programs in the state came out of the 86th Texas Legislature with Senate Bill 11, which is a series of school safety initiatives that were the government’s response to the May 2018 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School near Houston. Included in the mandates signed by Governor Greg Abbott were the directives that districts must adopt substance abuse and mental health policies and programs.
“I think a very important part of a mental health initiative is early childhood,” Childress said. “We need to provide services and help to the students and parents. We need to establish how we’re going to help children from early childhood.
“I stress to my team the word ‘resilience.’ We need to teach our children how to bounce back when they have problems. Mental health affects how we think, feel and act.”
Once her school-level work is complete, Childress and the team next will go into the field and engage with parents as they conduct a climate survey to gauge the needs of the overall Pawnee ISD community. Part of that work also will be to demonstrate the positive aspects of the initiative, as the subject of mental health often carries a negative connotation.
“Children are spending a lot of time at school,” Childress said. “That is why it’s important for the school environment to be the best it can be.”
Hartmann counts herself fortunate that she can again work with Childress, particularly on such an important project, and that she can see the veteran educator’s unyielding determination in action.
But even more, the superintendent is thankful to witness someone who puts her heart and soul into enhancing the lives of the students.
“She’s a humable person,” Hartmann said. “That makes it more powerful because she’s doing such things for selfless reasons.”
Hartmann told Childress, “I’m a better superintendent for working with you.”
Outside of work, Childress resides in Stockdale with her husband, Larry. The couple have been married more than 52 years and they have three children and four grandchildren. The couple are longtime members of the First Baptist Church of Stockdale and they work in Pandora at that community’s Baptist mission church.
Childress acknowledged that her life is based on the words of Proverbs 3:5.
“My faith is very important to me – ‘Trust in Lord with all your heart, lean not on your own understanding,’” she said.