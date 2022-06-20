On the Day of Pentecost, the church celebrates a day that marks a gift that is indeed worth celebrating. The gift is the Holy Spirit.
In the Gospel reading from the 14th chapter of John, Jesus discusses the giving of the Holy Spirit.
In the reading, Philip asks that Jesus show them the Father and Jesus basically says that as He can He has.
Pastor shared, “The whole life and ministry of Jesus have been windows through which God is seen. Jesus says that whoever has seen Him has seen the Father.
“And He tells Philip that the works that Jesus has done are from the Father who dwells in Him.
“We quickly understand that Jesus and the Father are closer in relationship than we know and understand and Jesus asks that we be as close as well.”
Pastor continued in his homily, “It is through the closeness that Jesus has with the Father that Jesus says another helper, another advocate, another great gift from the Father will be given us.
“This gift will guide us and help us, if we listen. It will steer us consistently and always to Jesus, if we listen.
“Yet it will remain with us throughout our life with a willingness to help even when we don’t listen. Even when we turn from its heavenly advice.”
Pastor explained, “Jesus calls this gift the Spirit of truth due to its commitment to telling us the truth even when we deny it.
“The world cannot receive this Spirit of Truth because the world is unable to see the Holy Spirit or know the Holy Spirit.
“Those who have turned their backs on the Father are also turning their backs on Jesus and turning their backs on the Holy Spirit so they are turning their backs to truth.
“Yet God still allows them His grace in providing for them in so many ways they don’t understand.”
Pastor ended his homily by sharing, “Christians don’t turn our backs to God. We embrace Him, and for that God directs our paths to His home.
“And for being children of God, we receive tremendously glorious gifts from God.
“We are blessed to know the Father. We are grace filled to know His Son. And we are gifted beyond measure to be guided with His Holy Spirit.
“Jesus tells us that by receiving the Holy Spirit, the Spirit will teach us all we need to know; it will remind us of all that Jesus has already taught, and through our learning we will find God’s peace.
“It is a peace that the world cannot give, but it is a peace that will fill our hearts with joy forever.
“Call on the Holy Spirit and let the Holy Spirit take away your fear and let it fill your heart with knowledge about God and peace.”
Verse 27 of John 14 reads, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.”
Let us pray the prayer of the day, “Almighty God, as you sent upon the disciples the promised gift of the Holy Spirit, look upon your church and open our hearts to the power of the Spirit.
“Kindle in us the fire of your love and strengthen our lives for service in your kingdom; through your Son, Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever. Amen.”
Sunday morning worship services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge begin with the tolling of the bell by the children at 8:30 a.m. followed by fellowship and Sunday school. All are welcome to come and worship.
All children ages 3-12 are invited to join us for a week of VBS fun during the week of June 27 to July 1 from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge.
Our theme is “Zoomerang” and we will be learning about the sanctity of life and, during the week, we will learn all about The Land Down Under--Australia.
So save the date and call or text to 361-571-4810 to pre-register.