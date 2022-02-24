The Polish Heritage Center in Panna Maria is hosting a virtual zoom program entitled, “What’s Cooking: Early Polish American Cook Books and What They Tell Us About Polonia.” The event, to be held on Wednesday, March 9, is presented in honor of Women’s Heritage Month.
According to the center’s executive director, Angelica Docog, the virtual zoom will be presented by Dr. Anna Jaroszynska-Kirchmann, a distinguished professor of history at Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic, CT. Her published books, “The Exile Missions: Polish Political Diaspora and Polish Americans, 1939-1956,” “Letters From Readers in the Polish American Press,” “1902-1969: A Corner for Everybody” and many other published books and works of note focus on various aspects of the Polish American experience throughout the 20th century. Currently, her research is on the history of Polish American food ways, which will be the focus of the March 9, virtual zoom.
“She’s going to be talking about Polish American cookbooks and how the cookbooks were used by the Polish woman to preserve their culture and really provide an insight to their lives,” Docog said, continuing to explain the significance of cooking in Polish heritage, especially in such a storied town as Panna Maria. “For this community, this is a way for people to preserve their own family history, whether through recipes and then their stories as well.”
The Polish Heritage Center invites all who plan to tune into the virtual zoom presentation to share recipes and cookbooks during the event, or by emailing them to angelad@polishheritagecentertx.org.
The virtual zoom presentation will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9. For more information, visit polishheritagecentertx.org.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•