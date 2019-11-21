KENEDY – Several inmates at John B. Connally were injured after a fight broke out Nov. 17, according to Karnes County Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva.
Four AirLIFE helicopters were dispatched after several inmates suffered injuries during the incident.
According to Villanueva, the first call received was at 9:12 p.m. with a second call at 11:44 p.m.
The incident began as a fight between two inmates and ended up involving 13 inmates, Texas Department of Criminal Justice Director of Communication Jeremy Desel said.
“Five offenders were transported to hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries,” Desel said.
“The independent office of inspector general is investigating the incident at the Connally Unit.”
Karnes County EMS assisted with transporting inmates, along with Wilson County EMS.
“We had three medic units on scene with Wilson County helping,” Karnes County EMS Assistant Director Casey Ebrom said.
“There were four AirLife units transporting patients and had more on the way if needed.”
Two inmates remain at Brooke Army Medical Center and two others remain at University Hospital in San Antonio, according to Desel.
One inmate was treated and released from Otto Kaiser Hospital in Kenedy, Desel said.