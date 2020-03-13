Projects in full gear as TxDOT improves roadways

KARNES COUNTY – With the influx of heavy traffic around the county brings the need for improving infrastructure.
And TxDOT’s Nick Novosad presented the county commissioners an update with the current plans at a recent meeting.
“We have a lot of projects going on in the area,” Novosad said.
“The average deaths per day is ten in the state and we are working on cutting that number down by building more sufficient roadways.”
Plans of the Texan opening across from Stripes off Hwy 181 in Karnes City will greatly increase the amount of traffic by default.
“We are close to fifty percent done with the project by Stripes,” Novosad said.
County Judge Wade Hedtke asked about the opposite side of the project in preparation for the Texan.
“We will start that project once we are finished with the current one,” Novosad replied.
Commissioner Precinct 3 Shelby Dupnik asked about the Department of Public Safety weigh station close by.
“We are going to add a crash cushion since the angle is different at a few spots there,” Novosad replied.
Conversely, the project on SH 72 from Bee County to Kenedy regarding the passing lanes are 65 percent done, according to Novosad.
“We are almost done with the project on eighty in downtown Runge,” he said.
In Falls City off Hwy 181, bridge work is currently underway.
“We added safety lights in Falls City also that have helped a lot with visibility,” Novosad said.
For a detailed list of TxDOT projects, go to txdot.gov for more information.