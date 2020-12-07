In an effort to help ensure the health and safety of Falls City Independent School District students, staff and their families, the district has started an on-campus COVID-19 testing program.
The tests are available at no cost to students and staff, but students must have parental permission to participate. The testing program is being implemented in two phases. The first phase, for symptomatic FCISD employees, began Nov. 23.
“The primary purpose of the program is to quickly identify COVID-19 positives in an effort to slow down the spread of the disease,” said FCISD Superintendent Todd Pawelek.
The BinaxNOW Rapid Antigen tests are made by Abbott Pharmaceuticals.
“In this critical moment in the pandemic, testing is fundamental in our ability to help facilitate a return to work, school and life with a bit more confidence,” said a press release from Abbott. “BinaxNOW is a fast, reliable, affordable and portable test that Abbott (is producing) at mass scale to greatly expand access to testing to people who need it.”
Abbott representatives have stated plans to produce up to 50 million tests per month. Results are provided in about 15 minutes, according to information on Abbott’s website.
Those administering the test are a team of Falls City volunteers who have been certified as BinaxNOW administrators through the Texas Division of Emergency Management. The program is coordinated by Superintendent Pawelek and administered by FCISD nurse Kellie Pawelek.
The testing is available on campus by appointment only while school is in session. To make an appointment, call Nurse Pawelek at 830-254-3551.
Employees or students who show COVID-19 symptoms will be isolated on campus and tested in the nurse’s office, according to a statement from Todd Pawelek. Those who have COVID-19 symptoms can also make an appointment to receive a drive-through test in the school parking lot.
During their November meeting, the FCISD Board of Trustees was notified that one staff member was completing quarantine procedures and had only had mild COVID-19 symptoms.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•