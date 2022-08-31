Project R.E.A.C.H. (Rural Education and Awareness for Community Health), implemented through the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, is an innovative community approach that expands options for substance use disorder (SUD) and opioid use disorder (OUD) services for rural Coastal Bend residents.
The goal of Project R.E.A.C.H. is to address substance and opiod use in the rural areas of the Coastal Bend.
This is done through education, training, outreach and recovery support services.
R.E.A.C.H. offers services to Bee, Duval, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Kenedy, Live Oak, McMullen, and Refugio.
R.E.A.C.H. provides :
• education, prevention, and early intervention services to minimize the development of SUD/OUD,
• Narcan (overdose reversal medication) distribution and training to reduce accidental injury and death;
• peer recovery support services to promote and sustain long-term recovery and
• treatment of SUD/OUD to improve health outcomes.
Project elements include care delivery and coordination, peer-based recovery support, prevention and harm reduction.
Narcan is a medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Opioids include heroin and prescription pain medications like morphine, codeine and oxycodone.
Benefits of Narcan training include learning how to recognize the signs of an overdose, administer Narcan, perform rescue breathing and provide overdose aftercare.
Recovery coaches provide a range of short- and long-term coaching services aimed at helping people with opioid use disorders and sustain their recovery journey.
Services include:
• providing guidance and assistance to individuals and their families seeking to improve quality of life due to opioid use disorders;
• connections to care and community resources;
• creating a recovery plan and goal setting; and
• peer support in early recovery.
Those who are interested in the services R.E.A.C.H. provides can fill out an interest form at https://forms.office.com/r/SKxHUbRznN.
For more information complete an interest form or email the Project Coordinator at BlazeK@cbwellness.org.
Information submitted by Blaze Kinch, R.E.A.C.H. Project Coordinator, Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation