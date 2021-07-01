KAML 990 AM radio, also 95.3 FM and TuneIn and ZENO Apps, owned by Pastor Lee De La Santos had a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony, along with a tent revival, and tours of the newly remodeled radio studio.
The newly remodeled recording studio is named in honor of his brother Manuel de los Santos, who died Dec. 24, 2020. The studio had been dormant for a few years, and Pastor Lee De La Santos and his brothers started leasing the building and equipment back in March 2020.
They had a rough go of it because COVID-19 had just hit around the same time. On Feb. 2, of this year Pastor Lee signed the papers purchasing the radio station equipment and the land. An afternoon tent revival was held from 2-9 p.m. with several preachers and Christian and gospel music.
Pastor Lee preached during the afternoon as did several other preachers, including Brother Allen Hons 0for a while that evening.