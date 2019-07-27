Contributed information
SAN ANTONIO – A.M. Best Company, an independent insurance industry rating agency, has reaffirmed Catholic Life Insurance’s financial strength.
Effective July 10, 2019, A.M. Best rated Catholic Life Insurance’s financial stability, security, and management performance as A-(Excellent) with a stable outlook. This is the 36th consecutive year that Catholic Life has earned the “Excellent” rating.
The rating is based on a comprehensive quantitative evaluation of the organization’s balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile.
Insurers in the excellent category are considered to have an excellent ability to meet their ongoing obligations.
Moreover, a stable outlook indicates a low likelihood of a rating change due to stable financial/market trends.
In their financial strength rating rationale, A.M. Best stated, “The stable outlook reflects a very strong balance sheet.”
In reference to capitalization, Best analysts’ wrote, “The Society maintains a very strong level of risk-adjusted capitalization for its insurance, investment and business risks.”
They continued, “Catholic Life Insurance maintains sufficient liquidity as its liquidity ratios are in-line with industry averages as of year-end 2018. CLI continues to grow a surplus each year.”
For the latest rating, access www.ambest.com.
About Catholic Life Insurance: Founded in 1901, Catholic Life Insurance is a faith-based membership organization that combines financial strength with a commitment to serving others.
Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Catholic Life Insurance provides life insurance protection and retirement products to more than 80,000 members in the South and Southwestern United States.
The South Texas area sales are led by General Agent Darrell Labus, FIC. Other area agents include Jennifer Moczygemba, FIC of LaVernia; Elaine Labus and Kristin Labus of Floresville; Edwin Dziuk, FIC, and Clarence Moczygemba, FIC of Karnes City; Lillian Cashmer and Randall Harred of Pleasanton; Tami Ramzinski of Poth; Ken Fey of Stockdale; Pat Dziuk, FIC of Falls City; and Carol Maurer of George West. Lester Moczygemba of Floresville represents the region on the Catholic Life Insurance Board of Directors.