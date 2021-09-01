Red Ewald employees power innovation

Unless they are involved in agriculture, aquaculture or the oil and gas industry, many area residents may not be aware of a local company called Red Ewald – after its founder – or know what it does.
But the products made at the Karnes County facility – primarily specialty fiberglass tanks for a variety of purposes – are known and used around the world. Throughout the United States, Latin America, the European Union and elsewhere, Red Ewald products are in demand.
“For people who need our specialized products, it really is surprising how well-known Red Ewald is around the world,” said Barcley Houston, president and general manager of the company.
Some of the fiberglass tanks the company has made are used at Sea World and the Texas State Aquarium, Others are used for research by major universities. Some are used by shrimp and fish farms. Others are used to hold a variety of liquids used in agriculture and energy production.
“We are in the fiberglass composite business,” Houston said. “We make everything from industrial tanks and vessels that serve power plants to products for agriculture and aquaculture. Just about every company that is involved in some form of aquatic research, and many universities, buy products from us.
“Some of our products are used to house and protect endangered (aquatic) species and to help with repopulation programs. There really are a wide variety of uses for the products made here – it’s amazing.”
Houston has worked for the company for about a year, he said, but before that he was a longtime customer who saw firsthand the quality of products made by Red Ewald.
“Red Ewald (the man who founded his namesake company) was really an innovative fellow,” Houston said. “His passion was protecting wildlife and promoting aquaculture. He was creative and patented a lot of designs that are still in use by the company today.”
Many people who work for the company remain with the company for decades, which is a great asset for Red Ewals as well as its customers, Houston said.
“One of the things that sets this company apart is all the experience we have on the factory floor,” he said. “That makes a huge difference. When new people work here, they are able to learn from people who are very knowledgeable about the creative process.
“People who buy our products often tell us they are amazed at the quality and structural integrity of the items we make. They love the craftsmanship of the product.
“We have one customer who bought a Red Ewald tank in 1994 and he said it is still in great shape. He said he made the mistake of buying a competitor’s product, and less than five years later it needed to be replaced. He said he’d never make that mistake again. It’s great to hear stories like that about how much our products are appreciated.”
While an economic downturn resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic impacted much of the world, Red Ewald kept going strong.
Longtime employee Jesse Molina, who has worked for Red Ewald since 1971, said he has never seen the company lay off employees.
“We stay busy, and that’s a blessing,” he said.
With business booming, Houston said the company is hoping to recruit new employees to help maintain the quality craftsmanship for another generation.
“The fact that we have been able to remain successful is a testament to the people who work here and the innovation over many, many years,” he said. “We are seeing a real growth in the segments we serve, so we are looking to recruit people who want to have a good career and longevity with the same company.
“It’s a challenge to let some of the younger people know that you can stay with the same company for 10 or 20 years or more and have a successful career. We appreciate our employees so much. Their knowledge and dedication is what helps set us apart.
“The people we serve tell us they are excited we are still here producing the same quality products after all these years. That all goes back to our employees.”
