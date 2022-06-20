Despite the record-setting heat and low rainfall in the area, residents desiring to bring their concerns and knowledge to the attention of the state’s Region 12 Flood Planning Group have one additional opportunity remaining in this current public meeting cycle, according to group officials.
For Karnes County residents, a stakeholder outreach update meeting is set for Jack’s Cafe, at 507 N. 10th St., Floresville, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., June 16.
Meetings were held June 6 in West San Antonio and June 7 in Shertz-Cibolo/Universal City.
The draft Regional Flood Plan is due Aug. 1 and the 30-day public comment period can be after the due date.
In this series of June public meetings, the Region 12 Flood Planning Group (SARFPG) said it was creating the first flood plan for Region 12, an area that incudes counties which lie along the San Antonio River Basis. This includes parts of Karnes County.
Other counties in Region 12 are: parts of Aransas, Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Calhoun, Comal, DeWitt, Goliad, Guadalupe, Kendall, Kerr, Medina, Refugio, Victoria and Wilson counties.
“The meeting planned for Floresville is so very important because we seek to receive input from the public on drainage needs in the area,” Region 12 Chair Nefi Garza said. “The state effort to identify our region’s needs is a ‘bottom-up’ approach, very different from other studies where Austin tells us what we need.”
The purpose of the meetings is to gather information from the public to assist in keeping families and communities safe from the risk of floods. Hard to imagine in years when drought is an issue.
“The input from the communities in our region will shape and form the funding and resources that will be available for us in the future. Our team of consultants will be present to hear and report on the needs. We are also working with local governments to identify needs, but we also need to hear from the public,” Garza said.
A statewide initiative, information concerning flood plan recommendations and project ideas saw a first set of meetings held early in 2022. The SARFPG “hosted a series of meetings to gather community input.”
In Floresville, Karnes County citizens and business owners have an opportunity to speak directly with project team members. The SARFPG is composed of planning group members that represent various interest groups. By law, it is guided the Texas Water Development Board, is led by an executive committee and receives support from the San Antonio River Authority, as well as a team of technical consultants. Planning group meetings are held monthly.
Specifically for Karnes County, an area in question is erosion on CR 202 East and Marcelina Creek. The creek has caused erosion to progress closer to the county road right of way, and threatened the loss of roadway here. Noticeable flooding last appeared here in the fall of 2020. A two-phase project is suggested for this location including a Phase I engineering study to assess and design erosion solutions and a Phase II portion where implementation of a stabilization project could commence.
Residents of Live Oak and McMullen counties are encouraged to attend as Region 12 proposals will have an impact on much of South Texas.
While this is only one area of concern, the region encompasses five ecoregions and is the home of three major lakes and reservoirs.
Those planning to attend will hear information related to impacts of a drafted regional flood plan. In addition, a region-wide summary of the relative reduction in flood risk will be offered based on what an implementation of a regional flood plan could and would achieve. To alleviate concern, officials will present what may be the “potential positive and negative socioeconomic or recreational impacts” associated with the establishment of projects connected to a flood plan. The San Antonio Regional Flood Planning Group (SARFPG), Region 12, works to provide comprehensive regional flood planning. They are empowered to carry out responsibilities placed on regional flood planning groups by Texas law. A flood plan must identify short and long-term flooding issues and recommends a series of flood management strategies to address problems. The plan is updated every five years.
Of likely interest for many are the general impacts to the local environment, its agriculture, recreational resources, overall water quality, potential for erosion, changes in sedimentation and highway and other navigation during project completion. What this also provides for is to look at the contributions and impacts to water supply development in the region and its connection to the state water plan.
Data tables are mandated to identify for the public that will show associated annual volumes of water and whether it is possible to increase the water supply, directly or indirectly benefit water availability and the possibility that there could be a negative impact and a measurable reduction in water availability.
For those unable to attend the meeting but who are in interested in providing feedback or require additional information, one may complete a survey at bit.ly/Region12FloodPlanning. For additional information, contact the group at 210-227-1373.
