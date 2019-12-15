Somewhere near mid-sixth century BC, angelic messenger Gabriel appeared to Daniel, the prophet. God had sent him to tell Daniel about a future 70 week time period. The word translated “week” apparently means “seven units of time.” Most believe each time unit in this prophesy is one year, making the total 70 “week” prophecy 490 years long. “Seventy weeks are determined upon thy people and upon thy holy city, to finish the transgression, and to make an end of sins, and to make reconciliation for iniquity, and to bring in everlasting righteousness, … . Know therefore and understand, that from the going forth of the commandment to restore and to build Jerusalem unto the Messiah the Prince shall be seven weeks, and threescore and two weeks: the street shall be built again, and the wall, even in troublous times. And after threescore and two weeks shall Messiah be cut off, but not for himself…” (Daniel 9:24-26)
History records that, near mid-fifth century BC, Persian King Artaxerxes issued the prophesied command. This marked the beginning of Gabriel’s 490 year prophecy. Gabriel had sub-divided the prophecy’s first 69 weeks into two periods of seven and 62 weeks, respectively, (totaling 483 years). He indicated that Messiah (God the Son, Jesus Christ) would “be cut off.” Christ’s crucifixion would occur sometime after the second portion of the 69 weeks had been completed. About 32 years before the culmination of this 483 year (69 week) period, Gabriel appeared to Zacharias. Zacharias was a priest of the Lord. He and his wife, Elizabeth, were old and childless. Gabriel told him that they would have a child named John. He is now known as “John the Baptist.” About six months after John was conceived, Gabriel appeared to the Virgin Mary telling her that she would conceive the promised Messiah. Being a virgin, she asked how this could be. Gabriel replied, “The Holy Ghost shall come upon thee, and the power of the Highest shall overshadow thee: therefore also that holy thing which shall be born of thee shall be called the Son of God.” (Luke 1:35)
About nine months later, a host of angels appeared to the Shepherds of Israel announcing the Birth of Christ, the Savior! When Jesus was about 30 years old, he began His public ministry when John the Baptist baptized Him. (Luke 3:23) Some historians believe this event concludes the 69th week. About three years later, He was “cut off, but not for Himself.” He “died to save his people from their sins.” (Matthew 1:21)
Have you asked Him to save you from your sins?