Christmas! What a wondrous event! Joy fills the air everywhere. Is this all there is to this miraculous birth? Jesus didn’t stay a baby. Though He was and is the sinless Son of God, He grew like any other child.
“And when he [Jesus] was twelve years old, they went up to Jerusalem … And Jesus increased in wisdom and stature, and in favour with God and man.” (Luke 2:42-52)
The next time we hear of Him is His baptism by John.
“The next day John seeth Jesus coming unto him, and saith, Behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world. … And John bare record, saying, I saw the Spirit descending from heaven like a dove, and it abode upon him. And I knew him not: but he that sent me to baptize with water, the same said unto me, Upon whom thou shalt see the Spirit descending, and remaining on him, the same is he which baptizeth with the Holy Ghost. And I saw, and bare record that this is the Son of God.” (John 1:29-34)
This was Jesus’ introduction to the world as the Lamb to be slain for the sins of the world. He, as God the Son, then continued to preach of His kingdom, performing miracles as he “… went about doing good …” (Acts 10:38).
After He was baptized by John at the age of about 30, His earthly life continued for approximately three more years until His prophesied arrest, trial and crucifixion. Luke chapters 22 through 24 describe this and His triumph over death.
His life, death and resurrection seals our eternity with Him, only if we confess our sins, repent and trust Him as the “Lamb of God which taketh away the sins of the world” (John 1:29).
Parents, let me give you a challenge: put those things in the closet which have little to do with the true account of Jesus’ birth, life, death, resurrection and ascension: Frosty, Rudolph, “Frozen”, Santa, the Grinch and any other distractions. When Jesus came as God the Son, His birth was only the beginning of the end. Why not introduce your children to the true hero of Christmas who can bless them forever? Read, to your children, His story in Luke 1-3 and John 19-21.